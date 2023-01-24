Capital Tacos to Deepen Central Florida Presence Following 3-Unit Franchisee Development Deal

Casual Tex-Mex Franchise Continues Its Planned Expansion Across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shortly after announcing its aggressive five-market expansion plan, Capital Tacos, a nationally-awarded casual Tex-Mex restaurant chain, is making good on its promise to establish brick-and-mortar franchise locations in the brand's home base of Florida with the announcement of a recent 3-unit development agreement for the state's central region. The first of which will be opening at the Clermont Regional Shopping Center, 1042-1044 E Highway 50 in Clermont this spring under the ownership of Jim Kerr.

Kerr, a local entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in corporate sales, is utilizing skills and know-how gleaned as a former franchisee to find renewed success with the emerging Capital Tacos concept. Kerr previously owned a single-unit restaurant franchise in Atlanta with his family before moving to Florida for his most recent sales position.

He found himself scrolling through reviews to find the best-rated tacos in his area, and ever since stumbling upon the brand's continuous 5-star reviews, he has been a devoted Capital Tacos customer, saying, "It was the best Tex-Mex I'd ever had." In addition to the brands high quality customer experience and innovative menu selection, it's their deep company culture that solidified Kerr's decision to ultimately become a franchise partner.

"There couldn't be a more opportune time to join the Capital Tacos family," said Kerr. "My personal background aside, the Orlando market has been desperate for an innovative and utterly delicious Tex-Mex chain to take hold in its community, and I have no doubt that Capital Tacos will soon fill that void and become a staple for Central Florida residents."

With roots in Tampa Bay, Capital Tacos rolled out an aggressive development plan that is taking the beloved Tex-Mex franchise beyond the heart of Florida's Gulf Coast. The brand launched its franchise program in early 2022 and has since made moves to establish a presence in multiple regions including Atlanta, Charlotte, Colorado, Orlando and South Florida, with brick and mortars set to open doors in each of these markets by Q2 of this year. Not to mention the franchise's food trailers, yet another element Capital Tacos plans to expand into several available markets in the coming months. With more plans to grow within the restaurant chain's home state in the Orlando area, Kerr's 3-unit deal will greatly contribute to saturating the Central Florida market in the territories of Clermont, Ocala and Lady Lake to ensure the entirety of the region has access to the Capital Tacos menu.

"With growth plans in place to develop within our sister market of Orlando, the Capital Tacos team is confident the brand will travel seamlessly in this area where our offerings are so highly in demand, especially with the contributions of Jim, who shares our goal of bringing the best Tex-Mex and a nostalgically fun time to more communities throughout the region," said Josh Luger, Co-Founder of Capital Tacos. "We have no doubt that Jim's unique background and experience will make for great success in Central Florida, and we look forward to witnessing his accomplishments in the territory."

ABOUT CAPITAL TACOS:

Capital Tacos is a nationally-ranked, fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant franchise founded in Tampa, Florida, that currently operates, or will imminently be operating, across the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Colorado. They've been named one of America's Top 40 Hottest Fast Casual Brands and one of the 11 Taco Chains Disrupting Fast Casual Sector by QSR Magazine, a top 3 taco in the country by Business Insider/Foursquare, and the top taco restaurant in Tampa / St. Petersburg by Yelp, amongst a variety of other awards. The emerging franchise brand is known for its scratch-made, innovative, and unmatched Tex-Mex flavors, pushing the boundaries of quality and creativity that the sector has become known to provide. Capital Tacos is currently seeking qualified candidates to help further expand the franchise to select markets across the Southeast and the country more generally.

