enosix Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

enosix releases a MuleSoft certified connector to simplify real-time, bi-directional integration to SAP ECC and S/4HANA ERP platforms; helping companies to deliver intelligent customer experiences, faster

CINCINNATI, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- enosix, the leading technology provider of real-time, prebuilt SAP data integration, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a "MuleSoft Certified Connector for SAP ECC and S/4HANA ERP platforms." The "enosix SAP connector", accessible on Anypoint Exchange , will allow companies to simplify integration with SAP, allowing customers to rapidly develop scalable, real-time, bi-directional integrations.

"Today's digital transformation projects require real-time access to critical data sources. We envision a future where Packaged Integration Processes (PIPs) like the enosix SAP Connector provides tremendous leverage for iPaaS solutions to deliver real-time enterprise SAP integration. We are pleased to announce that MuleSoft and enosix will pioneer this vision as an iPaaS solution to make scalable, real-time, bi-directional integration with SAP a reality," said Nick Fera, CEO, enosix.

The enosix SAP connector for MuleSoft is certified for both SAP ECC and S/4HANA, enabling SAP customers on both versions to quickly integrate with MuleSoft and Salesforce Cloud Solutions. Leveraging the complex business logic within SAP including configurable products and pricing, without the latency of data replication or syncing, this connector completes the critical last mile of SAP integration for complex digital transformations. The connector is powered by the enosix' SAP-certified API framework which requires no designing, coding, or training, delivering robust, real-time solutions fully secured and governed by the Anypoint platform for SAP customers in weeks, not months.

"Industries are facing new demands that push them to accelerate the pace of digital transformation," said Dan McAllister, senior vice president of global alliances and channels, MuleSoft at Salesforce. "The Connectivity Benchmark Report shows that integration challenges are slowing down critical digital initiatives for 88% of organizations. This partnership allows our mutual customers to enable any team to integrate apps and data and automate business processes, to innovate faster and enable game changing customer and employee experiences."

The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program includes leading enterprise software companies across both functional applications, such as CRM, enterprise resource planning (ERP), marketing automation, and HCM, as well as across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail and media and telecom. Using MuleSoft , technology partners help customers achieve greater speed, agility, and efficiency. MuleSoft makes it easy to unify data to deliver a single view of the customer, automate business processes, and build connected experiences. Each integration becomes a reusable building block using a modern API-led approach. The result is empowered business users who can do more with less, quickly creating workflows and integrations that drive efficient growth and faster time to value – instead of wasting time on repetitive tasks and complex integrations.

MuleSoft customers can learn more about enosix Certified SAP Connector for MuleSoft 4 by visiting: https://www.mulesoft.com/exchange/com.enosix.mule/enosix-connector/minor/1.0/ or on the enosix website at https://enosix.com/mulesoft-sap-integration-with-enosix/ .

About enosix, Inc

enosix is the standard in real-time, prebuilt SAP ERP integration. Through seamless real-time data virtualization, enosix empowers enterprise organizations to drive a more agile and compliant customer experience by reducing error-prone swivel-chair data entry and information delays that can hurt customer retention. Instead, enosix seamlessly connects SAP ECC and S/4HANA systems to modern front-end systems of engagement to include: Salesforce Cloud Solutions, MuleSoft, ServiceNow OTM and Procurement Asset Management, and more, to support rapid digital transformation. Pending S/4HANA migration, the integration logic translations can be implemented with ECC and later easily leveraged for S/4HANA. The enosix platform leverages low or no-code, Packaged Integration Processes (PIP) that enable companies to quickly realize value—in weeks instead of months. enosix' use of data virtualization unlocks data, business processes, authorizations, and user permissions from SAP without recreating them from the front-end; delivering the back-end translation in an easy-to-understand, real-time, and bi-directional integration. For more information, visit www.enosix.com

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

