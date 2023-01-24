InventHelp Inventor Develops New Pet Waste Collection Tool (PLB-205)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple and strain-free way to clean up after your pet dog," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented the POOP ARM. My design would capture pet waste prior to it coming in contact with the ground, and without conventional bending and hand retrieval methods."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to capture and collect pet dog waste. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend over and collect the waste from ground surfaces. As a result, it reduces messes and physical strain and it enhances sanitation and convenience. The invention features a portable and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners, animal shelters, kennels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-205, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

