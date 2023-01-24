Valvoline to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2023 and Host Webcast on February 7

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fiscal first quarter on February 7, 2023. A live audio webcast with analysts and investors will also be held on February 7 at 9 a.m. ET.

Valvoline Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The webcast and slide presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Shortly after the call concludes, a replay of the webcast will be available on this same website.

About Valvoline™

The Quick, Easy, Trusted name in preventive vehicle maintenance, Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) leads the industry with automotive service innovations that simplify consumers' lives and take the worry out of vehicle care. With an average consumer rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars*, Valvoline has built the model for transparency and convenience in automotive maintenance. From its 15-minute, stay-in-your-car oil change to cabin air filters to battery replacements to tire rotations, the Company's model offers maintenance solutions for all types of vehicles. The Company operates and franchises over 1,700 service center locations through its Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM and Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change retail locations. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit valvoline.com .

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

* Based on a survey of more than 250,000 Valvoline Instant Oil Change customers annually

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Elizabeth B. Russell

+1 (859) 357-3155

ebrussell@valvoline.com

Media Relations

Michele Gaither Sparks

+1 (859) 230-8097

michele.sparks@valvoline.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.