Klarna introduces Money Story: A personal overview of your spending in 2022

With clear and engaging spending insights, Money Story makes money management approachable for millions of US consumers and encourages smart financial habits for the new year

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, today announced the launch of Money Story in the US Klarna App - a personal spending summary of 2022 that provides millions of consumers with useful insights into their spending habits and helps them be informed and in control of their finances. Using the animated "story" format popularized by social media, Money Story reveals spending habits to consumers in an engaging and familiar way.

Every year, living more economically ranks among the top new year's resolutions for consumers in the US. In fact, Klarna's 2022 Holiday Survey found that for US consumers, saving more or spending less is the second most popular resolution for 2023, ahead of e.g. exercising more and losing weight. But new year's resolutions are notoriously difficult to keep. Money Story aims to change this by providing consumers with clear and concise spending insights that they can convert into financial goals for 2023 using Klarna's money management tools.

By visualizing spending patterns, Money Story makes it easy for consumers to understand their spending throughout the year. With animated quiz questions that prompt users to reflect on where they think they spent their money in 2022, Money Story aims to make financial management more fun and engaging. Next to their total spending for 2022, consumers also receive insights segmented by month, retailer and category. Money Story includes data from all spending with Klarna, including purchases made with the Klarna App, the Klarna Card and at partnered retailers' checkouts.

In order to help consumers translate the insights from their Money Story into smart spending habits, each user's Money Story also includes nudges to discover and test Klarna's free money management tools, such as the budget tracker and the monthly spending breakdown. By offering financial wellness features alongside Klarna's price drop notifications, automatic coupons and the recently launched price comparison service, the Klarna App distinguishes itself as an indispensable utility for savvy shoppers.

"Our goal with Money Story is to make financial wellness more approachable for millions of consumers," said Felix Würtenberger, Head of Card and Banking at Klarna. "For Klarna's consumers, this will be the first time they ever receive a comprehensive overview of their yearly Klarna spending. By gamifying the often dull and daunting chore of money management, we hope to inspire users to take control of their finances and make the most of their hard-earned money in 2023 and beyond."

Consumers in the US, UK, Sweden and Germany can now watch their Money Story in the Klarna App for free.

