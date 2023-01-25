Qatar America Institute for Culture kicks off 2023 focus on intersection of technology and the arts

New exhibitions, a forthcoming open call for artists and public programs highlight the multifaceted relationship between technology and the arts

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Qatar America Institute for Culture (QAIC) is pleased to announce a schedule of new exhibitions, artist open calls and public programs that engage technology's evolving role in the arts. Organized in collaboration with Qatari and U.S.-based cultural partners, including Qatar Museums and VCUarts Qatar, QAIC's forthcoming offerings include two new contemporary art exhibitions and an annual open call for emerging and mid-career artists.

The Qatar America Institute for Culture (QAIC) is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that creates, curates, and executes programs and research that amplify the prominence of all forms of art and culture from the United States, Qatar, and the larger Arab and Islamic worlds.

QAIC's 2023 exhibition schedule will kick off on February 2 with the opening of Research Labs, an exhibition from VCUarts Qatar featuring groundbreaking projects from eleven teams of faculty, students and alumni. The exhibition highlights a cross-section of collaborative research, including projects exploring Arabic and cultural typography, art law, nanotechnology and textiles, product design and more. Research Labs will be on view through summer 2023, with related public programs to be announced. The exhibition opening also marks the inauguration of QAIC's participation in the monthly ArtWalk Dupont, organized by the Dupont Circle BID. QAIC will be open and welcoming visitors to view Research Labs, the Perfumery Museum and forthcoming exhibitions every third Thursday of the month from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Later in February, QAIC will announce its third annual IMPART Artist Grant Open Call. Connecting creatives and artist empowerment are central tenants of QAIC's philosophy. In this spirit, the 2023 IMPART Artist Grant open call will seek applications from emerging and mid-career visual artists of any medium to incubate a new series or body of work exploring the relationship between technology and the arts. A celebrated jury of experts will select three artists to receive the award which includes a $5,000 cash prize and an exhibition at QAIC later in the year.

On Tuesday, February 14, QAIC will host an all-ages "Art of Athletics Festival" both in person and online. The day-long program will highlight Qatar National Sports Day, a day to celebrate culture and athleticism. It will also include elements showing the cultural legacy of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™, the opportunity to learn about the history and contemporary practice of robotic camel jockeying, esports and more.

In March, QAIC will open the multi-sensory exhibition, Pearls of Wonder: a digital era. Curated by Dr. Bahaaeldin Abudaya, Curator of Contemporary Art, Qatar Museums, the exhibition features video, audio, and VR by five contemporary Qatari artists and explores the country's rich history of pearl diving through a contemporary lens. Additionally, QAIC will host a delegation to Doha that will focus on a different form of art, perfumery. Eight delegates will join a 5-day immersive educational trip in Doha to explore the traditional and contemporary practices of olfactory art.

QAIC's 2023 focus is on the intersection between technology and the arts. Fatima Al-Dosari, QAIC Executive Director, shared, "As a cultural hub, our mission is to create engaging experiences celebrating all forms of art. Whether through visual art or olfactory art, technology is influential in the way we create and appreciate art today. I'm thrilled to offer a diverse set of exhibitions and programs that will contribute to the important discourse on the growing and dynamic role of technology in the arts."

To schedule a visit or to view the full schedule of upcoming programs and artist open calls, visit qataramerica.org . QAIC wishes to thank ConocoPhillips and the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the United States for their generous support of these forthcoming exhibitions and public programs.

About QAIC

The Qatar America Institute for Culture (QAIC) is a Washington, DC-based independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that creates, curates, and executes programs and research that amplify the prominence of all forms of art and culture from the United States, Qatar, and the larger Arab and Islamic worlds.

