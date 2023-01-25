Washington Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced fourth quarter 2022 net income of $16.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $71.7 million, or $4.11 per diluted share, compared to $76.9 million, or $4.39 per diluted share, reported for the prior year.

"Washington Trust's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results were solid, yet reflect the challenges of operating in an inflationary environment. Total loans reached a record high and asset quality remained strong," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We enter 2023 poised to face continued economic headwinds with our time-tested business model, disciplined credit approach and strong capital position."

Selected financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 include:

Returns on average equity and average assets for the fourth quarter were 14.96% and 1.01%, respectively, compared to 15.16% and 1.19%, respectively, for the preceding quarter. Full-year returns on average equity and average assets for 2022 were 14.49% and 1.17%, respectively, compared to 14.03% and 1.32%, respectively, for the prior year.

In the fourth quarter, a provision for credit losses of $800 thousand was recognized, consistent with the provision recognized in the preceding quarter. For the full-year 2022, a negative provision for credit losses (or a benefit) of $1.3 million was recognized, compared to a negative provision (or a benefit) of $4.8 million in 2021.

Total loans amounted to an all-time high of $5.1 billion , up by $261 million , or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter, reflecting strong loan growth in both the residential real estate loan and commercial loan portfolios. Total loans were up by $837 million , or 20%, from the balance at December 31, 2021 .

In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.7 billion at December 31, 2022 , up by $34 million , or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $196 million , or 4%, from the balance at December 31, 2021 .

A quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share was declared for the fourth quarter, representing an increase of 2 cents per share over the most recent quarterly dividend rate. 2022 was the twelfth consecutive year with an annual dividend increase.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $41.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down by $700 thousand, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2022. The net interest margin was 2.65% for the fourth quarter, down by 17 basis points from the preceding quarter. The declines in net interest income and the net interest margin were largely driven by increases in funding costs outpacing increases in asset yields. Linked quarter changes included:

Average interest-earning assets increased by $294 million , reflecting an increase of $274 million in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter was 3.94%, up by 45 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of higher market interest rates.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $304 million , due to increases in average wholesale funding balances and average in-market deposits of $220 million and $84 million , respectively. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.64%, up by 78 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting higher rates paid on wholesale funding sources and money market accounts.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down by $2.0 million, or 12.8%, from the third quarter of 2022. Linked quarter changes included:

Wealth management revenues amounted to $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, down by $901 thousand , or 9%, on a linked quarter basis, concentrated in asset-based revenues. The change in asset-based revenues correlated with the change in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"). The average balance of AUA for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by approximately $527 million , or 8%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.



The end of period AUA balance at December 31, 2022 amounted to $6.0 billion , down by $361 million , or 6%, from September 30, 2022 . This decline reflected net client asset outflows of $673 million , partially offset by net investment appreciation of $312 million .



AUA was adversely impacted by $604 million of client asset withdrawals that occurred throughout the fourth quarter and were associated with the departure of four client-facing advisors at the end of the preceding quarter. The withdrawals resulted in a reduction of revenues of approximately $525 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. Washington Trust could experience additional client asset withdrawals in upcoming months associated with the departure of the former advisors.





Mortgage banking revenues totaled $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down by $944 thousand , or 46%, from the third quarter of 2022, largely reflecting both a lower volume of loans sold and a decline in the sales yield on loans sold to the secondary market. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $54.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, down by $20.8 million , or 28%, from the preceding quarter.





Loan related derivative income was $745 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022, down by $296 thousand , or 28%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting a decrease in commercial borrower interest rate derivative transactions.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $33.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up by $292 thousand, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, Washington Trust made a contribution to its charitable foundation totaling $600 thousand, which was included in other expenses. Excluding the charitable contribution expense, noninterest expense was down by $308 thousand, or 1%, from the preceding quarter. The remaining linked quarter changes included:

Salaries and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $20.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down by $797 thousand , or 4%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting adjustments to performance-based compensation accruals, lower wealth management compensation expense and volume-related decreases in mortgage originator compensation expense.

Legal, audit and professional fees totaled $987 thousand , up by $294 thousand , or 42%, from the third quarter of 2022, reflecting higher legal expenses.

Income Tax

Income tax expense totaled $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down by $912 thousand from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 21.0%, compared to 22.1% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2023 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.1%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $994 million at December 31, 2022, up by $11 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2022, largely reflecting an increase in the fair value of available for sale securities due to changes in interest rates. Purchases of U.S. government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities were offset by routine pay-downs. The securities portfolio represented 15% of total assets at both December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $5.1 billion at December 31, 2022, up by $261 million, or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Commercial loans increased by $70 million , or 3%, from September 30, 2022 , reflecting originations and advances of approximately $194 million , partially offset by principal payments of approximately $124 million . Commercial loans were up by 9% from the end of 2021 and were up by 11% when excluding the change in Paycheck Protection Program loan balances.

Residential real estate loans increased by $179 million , or 8%, from September 30, 2022 and by $596 million , or 35%, from the end of 2021. Residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $229 million and $882 million , respectively, for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. Full-year 2022 residential real estate loan originations for portfolio were up by 17% from the preceding year.

The consumer loan portfolio increased by $12 million , or 4%, from September 30, 2022 and by $36 million , or 14%, from the end of 2021, due to growth in home equity lines and loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

At December 31, 2022, in-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.7 billion. In-market deposits were up by $34 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $196 million, or 4%, from the end of 2021. Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $358 million, down by $85 million, or 19%, from September 30, 2022 and down by $157 million, or 30%, from the end of 2021. Total deposits amounted to $5.0 billion at December 31, 2022, down by $51 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter, and up by $39 million, or 1%, from the end of 2021.

FHLB advances totaled $980 million at December 31, 2022, up by $280 million, or 40%, from September 30, 2022, and up by $835 million, or 576%, from the end of 2021. Higher levels of wholesale funding were utilized to fund balance sheet growth.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $12.8 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $12.1 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. Past due loans were $11.6 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, up from $7.5 million, or 0.16% of total loans, at September 30, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $38.0 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $36.9 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $2.3 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.4 million at September 30, 2022.

The provision for credit losses totaled $800 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 and was consistent with the amount recognized in the preceding quarter. The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 provided for net growth in residential real estate loans and commercial real estate loans and also reflected continued negative trends in macroeconomic forecasts. Actual losses remain low, as asset and credit quality metrics remain strong. In the fourth quarter of 2022, net recoveries of $264 thousand were recognized, compared to net charge-offs of $54 thousand in the preceding quarter. For the full-year 2022, net recoveries of $368 thousand were recognized, compared to net charge-offs of $417 thousand in 2021.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $453.7 million at December 31, 2022, up by $21.4 million, or 5%, from September 30, 2022. The increase included net income of $16.6 million and an increase of $14.0 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity, partially offset by $9.7 million in dividend declarations. The increase in AOCI included an increase in the fair value of available for sale securities, as well as a $3.8 million increase associated with the annual remeasurement of pension liabilities. The increase from the annual remeasurement of pension liabilities was largely due to an increase in the discount rates used to measure the present value of the pension plan liabilities, resulting from higher market interest rates.

Capital levels at December 31, 2022 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.37% at December 31, 2022, compared to 12.65% at September 30, 2022. Book value per share was $26.40 at December 31, 2022, compared to $25.17 at September 30, 2022.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of 2 cents per share, or 4%, from the preceding quarter. The dividend was paid on January 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 3, 2023. Full-year dividends declared totaled $2.18 per share in 2022, an increase of 8 cents per share, or 4%, from 2021.

Background

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:

changes in political, business and economic conditions, including inflation;

interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;

changes in loan demand and collectability;

the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;

ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;

reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;

decreases in the value of securities and other assets;

increases in defaults and charge-off rates;

changes in the size and nature of our competition;

changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines;

operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and future pandemics;

reputational risks; and

changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.

In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Assets:









Cash and due from banks $115,492 $130,066 $95,544 $224,807 $175,259 Short-term investments 2,930 2,773 3,079 3,289 3,234 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 8,987 24,054 22,656 15,612 40,196 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 993,928 982,573 1,020,469 1,008,184 1,042,859 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 43,463 32,940 16,300 8,452 13,031 Loans:









Total loans 5,110,139 4,848,873 4,479,822 4,283,852 4,272,925 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 38,027 36,863 36,317 39,236 39,088 Net loans 5,072,112 4,812,010 4,443,505 4,244,616 4,233,837 Premises and equipment, net 31,550 30,152 29,694 28,878 28,908 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,156 27,788 28,098 28,816 26,692 Investment in bank-owned life insurance 102,182 101,491 100,807 93,192 92,592 Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,554 4,766 4,981 5,198 5,414 Other assets 193,788 195,529 153,849 123,046 125,196 Total assets $6,660,051 $6,408,051 $5,982,891 $5,847,999 $5,851,127 Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits $858,953 $938,572 $888,981 $911,990 $945,229 Interest-bearing deposits 4,160,009 4,131,285 4,117,648 4,215,960 4,034,822 Total deposits 5,018,962 5,069,857 5,006,629 5,127,950 4,980,051 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 980,000 700,000 328,000 55,000 145,000 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 Operating lease liabilities 29,558 30,189 30,491 31,169 29,010 Other liabilities 155,181 153,050 118,456 98,007 109,577 Total liabilities 6,206,382 5,975,777 5,506,257 5,334,807 5,286,319 Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 Paid-in capital 127,056 127,055 126,079 127,355 126,511 Retained earnings 492,043 485,163 475,889 465,295 458,310 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (157,800) (171,755) (118,041) (79,451) (19,981) Treasury stock, at cost (8,715) (9,274) (8,378) (1,092) (1,117) Total shareholders' equity 453,669 432,274 476,634 513,192 564,808 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,660,051 $6,408,051 $5,982,891 $5,847,999 $5,851,127

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months

Ended

Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans $53,644 $45,125 $36,602 $33,930 $36,882

$169,301 $141,552 Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 314 361 258 232 387

1,165 1,531 Taxable interest on debt securities 6,618 6,061 4,918 4,230 3,929

21,827 14,295 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 330 88 63 67 98

548 436 Other interest income 855 503 188 78 60

1,624 181 Total interest and dividend income 61,761 52,138 42,029 38,537 41,356

194,465 157,995 Interest expense:















Deposits 12,301 6,656 3,963 3,103 2,977

26,023 12,390 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 7,822 3,234 413 244 547

11,713 3,800 Junior subordinated debentures 296 206 138 99 92

739 370 Total interest expense 20,419 10,096 4,514 3,446 3,616

38,475 16,560 Net interest income 41,342 42,042 37,515 35,091 37,740

155,990 141,435 Provision for credit losses 800 800 (3,000) 100 (2,822)

(1,300) (4,822) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,542 41,242 40,515 34,991 40,562

157,290 146,257 Noninterest income:















Wealth management revenues 8,624 9,525 10,066 10,531 10,504

38,746 41,282 Mortgage banking revenues 1,103 2,047 2,082 3,501 4,332

8,733 28,626 Card interchange fees 1,242 1,287 1,303 1,164 1,282

4,996 4,996 Service charges on deposit accounts 942 819 763 668 766

3,192 2,683 Loan related derivative income 745 1,041 669 301 1,972

2,756 4,342 Income from bank-owned life insurance 691 684 615 601 1,144

2,591 2,925 Other income 441 400 354 393 307

1,588 2,540 Total noninterest income 13,788 15,803 15,852 17,159 20,307

62,602 87,394 Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits 20,812 21,609 20,381 21,002 21,524

83,804 87,295 Outsourced services 3,568 3,552 3,375 3,242 3,585

13,737 13,296 Net occupancy 2,418 2,234 2,174 2,300 2,145

9,126 8,449 Equipment 1,002 939 938 918 959

3,797 3,905 Legal, audit and professional fees 987 693 677 770 817

3,127 2,859 FDIC deposit insurance costs 489 430 402 366 391

1,687 1,592 Advertising and promotion 713 799 724 351 502

2,587 1,843 Amortization of intangibles 212 215 216 217 216

860 890 Debt prepayment penalties — — — — 2,700

— 6,930 Other expenses 3,158 2,596 2,190 2,053 2,380

9,997 8,405 Total noninterest expense 33,359 33,067 31,077 31,219 35,219

128,722 135,464 Income before income taxes 20,971 23,978 25,290 20,931 25,650

91,170 98,187 Income tax expense 4,398 5,310 5,333 4,448 5,462

19,489 21,317 Net income $16,573 $18,668 $19,957 $16,483 $20,188

$71,681 $76,870

















Net income available to common shareholders $16,535 $18,615 $19,900 $16,429 $20,128

$71,479 $76,648

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic 17,180 17,174 17,303 17,331 17,328

17,246 17,310 Diluted 17,319 17,298 17,414 17,482 17,469

17,381 17,455 Earnings per common share:















Basic $0.96 $1.08 $1.15 $0.95 $1.16

$4.14 $4.43 Diluted $0.95 $1.08 $1.14 $0.94 $1.15

$4.11 $4.39

















Cash dividends declared per share $0.56 $0.54 $0.54 $0.54 $0.54

$2.18 $2.10

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Share and Equity Related Data:









Book value per share $26.40 $25.17 $27.73 $29.61 $32.59 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $22.42 $21.17 $23.72 $25.62 $28.59 Market value per share $47.18 $46.48 $48.37 $52.50 $56.37 Shares issued at end of period 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 Shares outstanding at end of period 17,183 17,171 17,190 17,332 17,331











Capital Ratios (2):









Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.69 % 11.97 % 12.78 % 13.32 % 13.24 % Total risk-based capital 12.37 % 12.65 % 13.51 % 14.15 % 14.01 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.65 % 8.99 % 9.42 % 9.46 % 9.36 % Common equity tier 1 11.24 % 11.50 % 12.28 % 12.79 % 12.71 %











Balance Sheet Ratios:









Equity to assets 6.81 % 6.75 % 7.97 % 8.78 % 9.65 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 5.84 % 5.74 % 6.89 % 7.68 % 8.57 % Loans to deposits (3) 101.2 % 95.4 % 89.2 % 83.1 % 85.8 %







For the Twelve Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended



Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Performance Ratios (4):















Net interest margin (5) 2.65 % 2.82 % 2.71 % 2.57 % 2.71 %

2.69 % 2.59 % Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets) 1.01 % 1.19 % 1.37 % 1.14 % 1.36 %

1.17 % 1.32 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 1.03 % 1.20 % 1.39 % 1.15 % 1.38 %

1.19 % 1.33 % Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity) 14.96 % 15.16 % 16.11 % 12.04 % 14.34 %

14.49 % 14.03 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1) 17.74 % 17.65 % 18.71 % 13.77 % 16.39 %

16.84 % 16.09 % Efficiency ratio (6) 60.5 % 57.2 % 58.2 % 59.7 % 60.7 %

58.9 % 59.2 %





(1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (2) Estimated for December 31, 2022 and actuals for prior periods. (3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits. (4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period. (5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets. (6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months

Ended

Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Wealth Management Results















Wealth Management Revenues:















Asset-based revenues $8,448 $9,302 $9,641 $10,211 $10,417

$37,602 $40,215 Transaction-based revenues 176 223 425 320 87

1,144 1,067 Total wealth management revenues $8,624 $9,525 $10,066 $10,531 $10,504

$38,746 $41,282

















Assets Under Administration (AUA):















Balance at beginning of period $6,322,757 $6,650,097 $7,492,893 $7,784,211 $7,443,396

$7,784,211 $6,866,737 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income 312,407 (239,762) (816,290) (388,733) 358,796

(1,132,378) 931,302 Net client asset (outflows) inflows (673,174) (87,578) (26,506) 97,415 (17,981)

(689,843) (13,828) Balance at end of period $5,961,990 $6,322,757 $6,650,097 $7,492,893 $7,784,211

$5,961,990 $7,784,211

















Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 91 % 91 % 91 % 92 % 92 %

91 % 92 %

















Mortgage Banking Results















Mortgage Banking Revenues:















Realized gains on loan sales, net (1) $992 $1,718 $1,917 $3,327 $5,695

$7,954 $33,752 Changes in fair value, net (2) (426) (226) (330) (242) (1,594)

(1,224) (5,558) Loan servicing fee income, net (3) 537 555 495 416 231

2,003 432 Total mortgage banking revenues $1,103 $2,047 $2,082 $3,501 $4,332

$8,733 $28,626

















Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:















Originations for retention in portfolio (4) $228,579 $225,132 $263,762 $164,401 $174,438

$881,874 $756,343 Originations for sale to secondary market (5) 39,087 77,242 86,459 106,619 188,735

309,407 933,324 Total mortgage loan originations $267,666 $302,374 $350,221 $271,020 $363,173

$1,191,281 $1,689,667

















Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:















Sold with servicing rights retained $27,085 $34,659 $23,478 $14,627 $21,180

$99,849 $591,550 Sold with servicing rights released (5) 27,470 40,665 56,263 115,501 175,818

239,899 361,886 Total mortgage loans sold $54,555 $75,324 $79,741 $130,128 $196,998

$339,748 $953,436





(1) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments. (2) Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. (3) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments. (4) Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans. (5) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Loans:









Commercial real estate (1) $1,829,304 $1,762,687 $1,609,618 $1,628,620 $1,639,062 Commercial & industrial 656,397 652,758 620,270 614,892 641,555 Total commercial 2,485,701 2,415,445 2,229,888 2,243,512 2,280,617











Residential real estate (2) 2,323,002 2,144,098 1,966,341 1,777,974 1,726,975











Home equity 285,715 273,742 267,785 246,097 247,697 Other 15,721 15,588 15,808 16,269 17,636 Total consumer 301,436 289,330 283,593 262,366 265,333 Total loans $5,110,139 $4,848,873 $4,479,822 $4,283,852 $4,272,925





(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property. (2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Count Balance % of Total

Count Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:













Multi-family dwelling 127 $469,233 26 %

127 $474,229 29 % Retail 108 421,617 23

121 389,487 24 Office 53 257,551 14

57 216,602 13 Hospitality 33 214,829 12

31 184,990 11 Industrial and warehouse 42 192,717 11

35 137,254 8 Healthcare 17 136,225 7

13 128,189 8 Commercial mixed use 21 54,976 3

20 38,978 2 Other 34 82,156 4

36 69,333 5 Commercial real estate loans 435 $1,829,304 100 %

440 $1,639,062 100 %















Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:













Healthcare and social assistance 69 $193,052 29 %

101 $174,376 27 % Owner occupied and other real estate 168 72,429 11

185 72,957 11 Manufacturing 55 60,601 9

65 55,341 9 Retail 50 56,012 9

79 47,290 7 Transportation and warehousing 20 51,347 8

31 35,064 5 Educational services 19 46,708 7

28 52,211 8 Finance and insurance 55 28,313 4

59 31,279 5 Entertainment and recreation 24 25,646 4

37 32,087 5 Information 5 23,948 4

14 25,045 4 Accommodation and food services 49 17,167 3

114 28,320 4 Professional, scientific and technical 37 6,451 1

69 8,912 1 Public administration 11 3,789 1

16 5,441 1 Other 162 70,934 10

281 73,232 13 Commercial & industrial loans 724 $656,397 100 %

1,079 $641,555 100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Balance % of

Total

Balance % of

Total Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Connecticut $691,780 38 %

$643,182 39 % Massachusetts 566,717 31

464,018 28 Rhode Island 387,759 21

408,496 25 Subtotal 1,646,256 90

1,515,696 92 All other states 183,048 10

123,366 8 Total commercial real estate loans $1,829,304 100 %

$1,639,062 100 %











Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Massachusetts $1,698,240 73 %

$1,207,789 70 % Rhode Island 446,010 19

365,831 21 Connecticut 153,323 7

132,430 8 Subtotal 2,297,573 99

1,706,050 99 All other states 25,429 1

20,925 1 Total residential real estate loans $2,323,002 100 %

$1,726,975 100 %



Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $858,953 $938,572 $888,981 $911,990 $945,229 Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) 302,044 273,231 258,451 248,914 251,032 NOW accounts 871,875 869,984 887,678 893,603 867,138 Money market accounts 1,255,805 1,146,826 1,139,676 1,295,339 1,072,864 Savings accounts 576,250 600,568 572,251 566,461 555,177 Time deposits (in-market) 795,838 797,505 800,898 809,858 773,383 In-market deposits 4,660,765 4,626,686 4,547,935 4,726,165 4,464,823 Wholesale brokered demand deposits 31,153 31,044 31,003 — — Wholesale brokered time deposits 327,044 412,127 427,691 401,785 515,228 Wholesale brokered deposits 358,197 443,171 458,694 401,785 515,228 Total deposits $5,018,962 $5,069,857 $5,006,629 $5,127,950 $4,980,051

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.24 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.33 % Total past due loans to total loans 0.23 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.24 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 296.02 % 304.10 % 292.55 % 311.67 % 275.21 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.74 % 0.76 % 0.81 % 0.92 % 0.91 %











Nonperforming Assets:









Commercial real estate $— $— $— $— $— Commercial & industrial — — — — — Total commercial — — — — — Residential real estate 11,894 11,700 11,815 11,916 13,576 Home equity 952 422 599 673 627 Other consumer — — — — — Total consumer 952 422 599 673 627 Total nonaccrual loans 12,846 12,122 12,414 12,589 14,203 Other real estate owned — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $12,846 $12,122 $12,414 $12,589 $14,203











Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):









Commercial real estate $1,187 $— $— $— $— Commercial & industrial 265 4 7 108 3 Total commercial 1,452 4 7 108 3 Residential real estate 8,875 7,256 7,794 6,467 9,622 Home equity 1,235 252 728 431 765 Other consumer 16 17 28 30 21 Total consumer 1,251 269 756 461 786 Total past due loans $11,578 $7,529 $8,557 $7,036 $10,411











Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $— $— $— $— $— Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans $7,196 $7,059 $6,817 $5,707 $9,359











Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDR"):









Accruing TDRs $3,519 $7,214 $9,607 $16,303 $16,328 Nonaccrual TDRs 5,073 2,890 2,906 2,789 2,819 Total TDRs $8,592 $10,104 $12,513 $19,092 $19,147

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Nonaccrual Loan Activity:















Balance at beginning of period $12,122 $12,414 $12,589 $14,203 $10,976

$14,203 $13,197 Additions to nonaccrual status 2,485 521 158 427 3,959

3,591 7,813 Loans returned to accruing status — (400) (236) (63) (339)

(699) (1,216) Loans charged-off (62) (63) (23) (36) (31)

(184) (661) Payments, payoffs and other changes (1,699) (350) (74) (1,942) (362)

(4,065) (4,930) Balance at end of period $12,846 $12,122 $12,414 $12,589 $14,203

$12,846 $14,203

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:















Balance at beginning of period $36,863 $36,317 $39,236 $39,088 $41,711

$39,088 $44,106 Provision for credit losses on loans (1) 900 600 (2,929) — (2,650)

(1,429) (4,601) Charge-offs (62) (63) (23) (36) (33)

(184) (663) Recoveries 326 9 33 184 60

552 246 Balance at end of period $38,027 $36,863 $36,317 $39,236 $39,088

$38,027 $39,088

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:













Balance at beginning of period $2,390 $2,190 $2,261 $2,161 $2,333

$2,161 $2,382 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1) (100) 200 (71) 100 (172)

129 (221) Balance at end of period (2) $2,290 $2,390 $2,190 $2,261 $2,161

$2,290 $2,161





(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):















Commercial real estate ($300) $— $— ($145) $—

($445) $— Commercial & industrial 10 9 (11) (1) (35)

7 266 Total commercial (290) 9 (11) (146) (35)

(438) 266 Residential real estate — — — (21) (4)

(21) 18 Home equity (8) — (2) (2) (12)

(12) 92 Other consumer 34 45 3 21 24

103 41 Total consumer 26 45 1 19 12

91 133 Total ($264) $54 ($10) ($148) ($27)

($368) $417

















Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized (0.02 %) — % — % (0.01 %) — %

(0.01 %) 0.01 %

The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:





















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term

investments $94,196 $855 3.60 %

$92,708 $503 2.15 %

$1,488 $352 1.45 % Mortgage loans held for sale 28,214 314 4.42

34,503 361 4.15

(6,289) (47) 0.27 Taxable debt securities 1,165,276 6,618 2.25

1,150,674 6,061 2.09

14,602 557 0.16 FHLB stock 35,485 330 3.69

25,377 88 1.38

10,108 242 2.31 Commercial real estate 1,771,999 22,300 4.99

1,692,374 17,974 4.21

79,625 4,326 0.78 Commercial & industrial 645,882 8,643 5.31

630,360 7,114 4.48

15,522 1,529 0.83 Total commercial 2,417,881 30,943 5.08

2,322,734 25,088 4.29

95,147 5,855 0.79 Residential real estate 2,214,207 19,490 3.49

2,045,833 17,379 3.37

168,374 2,111 0.12 Home equity 280,682 3,386 4.79

269,654 2,804 4.13

11,028 582 0.66 Other 15,218 174 4.54

15,299 171 4.43

(81) 3 0.11 Total consumer 295,900 3,560 4.77

284,953 2,975 4.14

10,947 585 0.63 Total loans 4,927,988 53,993 4.35

4,653,520 45,442 3.87

274,468 8,551 0.48 Total interest-earning assets 6,251,159 62,110 3.94

5,956,782 52,455 3.49

294,377 9,655 0.45 Noninterest-earning assets 229,713





259,347





(29,634)



Total assets $6,480,872





$6,216,129





$264,743



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-

market) $287,311 $1,777 2.45 %

$267,670 $822 1.22 %

$19,641 $955 1.23 % NOW accounts 854,055 370 0.17

871,038 212 0.10

(16,983) 158 0.07 Money market accounts 1,213,890 4,970 1.62

1,137,875 2,231 0.78

76,015 2,739 0.84 Savings accounts 586,868 227 0.15

582,513 100 0.07

4,355 127 0.08 Time deposits (in-market) 798,482 2,633 1.31

797,199 1,983 0.99

1,283 650 0.32 Interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,740,606 9,977 1.06

3,656,295 5,348 0.58

84,311 4,629 0.48 Wholesale brokered demand deposits 31,082 282 3.60

31,014 166 2.12

68 116 1.48 Wholesale brokered time deposits 355,618 2,042 2.28

381,984 1,142 1.19

(26,366) 900 1.09 Wholesale brokered deposits 386,700 2,324 2.38

412,998 1,308 1.26

(26,298) 1,016 1.12 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,127,306 12,301 1.18

4,069,293 6,656 0.65

58,013 5,645 0.53 FHLB advances 796,087 7,822 3.90

549,729 3,234 2.33

246,358 4,588 1.57 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 296 5.18

22,681 206 3.60

— 90 1.58 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,946,074 20,419 1.64

4,641,703 10,096 0.86

304,371 10,323 0.78 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 917,460





944,153





(26,693)



Other liabilities 178,991





143,043





35,948



Shareholders' equity 438,347





487,230





(48,883)



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,480,872





$6,216,129





$264,743



Net interest income (FTE)

$41,691





$42,359





($668)

Interest rate spread



2.30 %





2.63 %





(0.33 %) Net interest margin



2.65 %





2.82 %





(0.17 %)

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Change Commercial loans $349 $317 $32 Total $349 $317 $32

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

Assets:

















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term

investments $119,932 $1,624 1.35 % $167,898 $181 0.11 % ($47,966) $1,443 1.24 % Mortgage loans for sale 29,539 1,165 3.94 52,580 1,531 2.91 (23,041) (366) 1.03 Taxable debt securities 1,121,413 21,827 1.95 1,013,445 14,295 1.41 107,968 7,532 0.54 FHLB stock 20,721 548 2.64 21,422 436 2.04 (701) 112 0.60 Commercial real estate 1,679,300 65,660 3.91 1,643,107 49,551 3.02 36,193 16,109 0.89 Commercial & industrial 632,938 28,099 4.44 752,934 30,824 4.09 (119,996) (2,725) 0.35 Total commercial 2,312,238 93,759 4.05 2,396,041 80,375 3.35 (83,803) 13,384 0.70 Residential real estate 1,960,629 65,866 3.36 1,571,459 52,884 3.37 389,170 12,982 (0.01) Home equity 263,578 10,139 3.85 254,289 8,212 3.23 9,289 1,927 0.62 Other 15,799 724 4.58 19,765 966 4.89 (3,966) (242) (0.31) Total consumer 279,377 10,863 3.89 274,054 9,178 3.35 5,323 1,685 0.54 Total loans 4,552,244 170,488 3.75 4,241,554 142,437 3.36 310,690 28,051 0.39 Total interest-earning assets 5,843,849 195,652 3.35 5,496,899 158,880 2.89 346,950 36,772 0.46 Noninterest-earning assets 258,906



341,067



(82,161)



Total assets $6,102,755



$5,837,966



$264,789



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-

market) $263,154 $2,891 1.10 % $202,929 $259 0.13 % $60,225 $2,632 0.97 % NOW accounts 864,084 862 0.10 765,584 491 0.06 98,500 371 0.04 Money market accounts 1,198,714 8,954 0.75 984,278 2,413 0.25 214,436 6,541 0.50 Savings accounts 574,349 473 0.08 521,143 282 0.05 53,206 191 0.03 Time deposits (in-market) 799,645 8,630 1.08 702,303 7,749 1.10 97,342 881 (0.02) Interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,699,946 21,810 0.59 3,176,237 11,194 0.35 523,709 10,616 0.24 Wholesale brokered demand deposits 20,696 494 2.39 — — — 20,696 494 2.39 Wholesale brokered time deposits 386,170 3,719 0.96 644,151 1,196 0.19 (257,981) 2,523 0.77 Wholesale brokered deposits 406,866 4,213 1.04 644,151 1,196 0.19 (237,285) 3,017 0.85 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,106,812 26,023 0.63 3,820,388 12,390 0.32 286,424 13,633 0.31 FHLB advances 414,263 11,713 2.83 370,881 3,800 1.02 43,382 7,913 1.81 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 739 3.26 22,681 370 1.63 — 369 1.63 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,543,756 38,475 0.85 4,213,950 16,560 0.39 329,806 21,915 0.46 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 923,423



934,626



(11,203)



Other liabilities 142,324



143,197



(873)



Shareholders' equity 493,252



546,193



(52,941)



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,102,755



$5,837,966



$264,789



Net interest income (FTE)

$157,177



$142,320



$14,857

Interest rate spread



2.50 %



2.50 %



— % Net interest margin



2.69 %



2.59 %



0.10 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:









For the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Change Commercial loans $1,187 $885 $302 Total $1,187 $885 $302

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Tangible Book Value per Share:









Total shareholders' equity, as reported $453,669 $432,274 $476,634 $513,192 $564,808 Less:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,554 4,766 4,981 5,198 5,414 Total tangible shareholders' equity $385,206 $363,599 $407,744 $444,085 $495,485











Shares outstanding, as reported 17,183 17,171 17,190 17,332 17,331











Book value per share - GAAP $26.40 $25.17 $27.73 $29.61 $32.59 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $22.42 $21.18 $23.72 $25.62 $28.59











Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:









Total tangible shareholders' equity $385,206 $363,599 $407,744 $444,085 $495,485











Total assets, as reported $6,660,051 $6,408,051 $5,982,891 $5,847,999 $5,851,127 Less:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,554 4,766 4,981 5,198 5,414 Total tangible assets $6,591,588 $6,339,376 $5,914,001 $5,778,892 $5,781,804











Equity to assets - GAAP 6.81 % 6.75 % 7.97 % 8.78 % 9.65 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 5.84 % 5.74 % 6.89 % 7.68 % 8.57 %



For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months

Ended

Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Return on Average Tangible Assets:















Net income, as reported $16,573 $18,668 $19,957 $16,483 $20,188

$71,681 $76,870

















Total average assets, as reported $6,480,872 $6,216,129 $5,841,332 $5,864,668 $5,884,581

$6,102,755 $5,837,966 Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,657 4,871 5,086 5,303 5,526

4,977 5,852 Total average tangible assets $6,412,306 $6,147,349 $5,772,337 $5,795,456 $5,815,146

$6,033,869 $5,768,205

















Return on average assets - GAAP 1.01 % 1.19 % 1.37 % 1.14 % 1.36 %

1.17 % 1.32 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-

GAAP 1.03 % 1.20 % 1.39 % 1.15 % 1.38 %

1.19 % 1.33 %

















Return on Average Tangible Equity:















Net income available to common

shareholders, as reported $16,535 $18,615 $19,900 $16,429 $20,128

$71,479 $76,648

















Total average equity, as reported $438,347 $487,230 $495,573 $553,185 $556,765

$493,252 $546,193 Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,657 4,871 5,086 5,303 5,526

4,977 5,852 Total average tangible equity $369,781 $418,450 $426,578 $483,973 $487,330

$424,366 $476,432

















Return on average equity - GAAP 14.96 % 15.16 % 16.11 % 12.04 % 14.34 %

14.49 % 14.03 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-

GAAP 17.74 % 17.65 % 18.71 % 13.77 % 16.39 %

16.84 % 16.09 %

