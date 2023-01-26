Klamath Falls City Schools Adopts ZeroEyes A.I.-Based Proactive Gun Detection Platform to Bolster Campus Safety

Oregon School District Utilizes Preemptive Technology for Rapid Response to Gun-Related Incidents, Dispatching an Alert to First Responders as Fast as Three to Five Seconds After Detection

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its solution will be implemented by Klamath Falls City Schools to offer proactive protection for students and staff against gun-related threats. ZeroEyes' A.I. technology is being layered on top of the schools' existing security cameras, where it will identify brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection.

"My top priority is the security of our students and faculty, which is why our district is one of Oregon's foremost school safety leaders," said Keith Brown, Superintendent of Klamath Falls City Schools. "From the moment I witnessed ZeroEyes' innovative security solution in action, I knew it would be a game changer for our community. With ZeroEyes, we can preemptively protect our schools and respond quickly in the event of a gun-related emergency. Together, we can ensure that our schools are a safe place to learn, grow and thrive."

The public school district serves seven schools, including four elementary schools, one middle school, one high school, and an alternative high school in Klamath Falls, Oregon. It has made significant investments into security solutions, including partnerships with local law enforcement, an app that provides access to building blueprints and crisis communication platforms, and sexual predator screening. The district's new website also puts more information about the district in the hands of the community.

ZeroEyes was founded by a group of former Navy SEALs and technologists that used hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its AI to be the most comprehensive and superior gun detection technology on the market. Former U.S. military and law enforcement specialists verify every detection 24/7/365 from the in-house ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC) to deliver accurate and actionable intelligence on gun-related incidents, including the gunman's appearance, clothing, weapon, and real-time location. They can also de-escalate police response by informing law enforcement if the weapon detected is an AirSoft, BB or other type of non-lethal gun.

ZeroEyes' A.I. was trained to detect only guns; it does not perform any facial recognition, so there is no risk of bias based on skin color or other personal characteristics. The system also does not receive, record, store, or share personal or biometric data, videos or images of any kind. The ZOC receives images only when a brandished gun has been identified; at all other times, the monitoring screens remain blank. Furthermore, ZeroEyes is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, verifying that all cyber protocols and controls meet rigorous international standards.

"The recent increase in gun-related violence nationwide has made it critical for schools to have a robust security plan in place," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Klamath Falls City Schools has taken a proactive approach to ensuring the safety of students and staff by implementing a multi-layered security strategy, including ZeroEyes technology. We are honored to be a part of this effort and look forward to working closely with the district to keep their schools safe and secure."

ZeroEyes is deployed across a variety of industries in 30+ states, including K-12 school districts, commercial property groups, shopping malls, places of worship, hospitals, military bases, manufacturing plants, casinos and Fortune 500 campuses.

ABOUT ZEROEYES

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

