Scripps Health Radiation Therapy Centers Named Patient Safety Center of Excellence by Sun Nuclear

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) ("Mirion"), announced today that it has designated Scripps Health as a Patient Safety Center of Excellence. This designation marks Scripps as a leader in the advancement of Quality Management and Medical Physics in Radiation Therapy and acknowledges their exemplary pursuit of patient safety.

The Radiation Oncology team at Scripps treats approximately 2,700 new patients per year in San Diego county, California, across four sites, including eight linear accelerators. As a Sun Nuclear Patient Safety Center of Excellence, Scripps will advise other U.S.-based medical physics departments on the standardization and automation of Quality Management workflows, with the goals of increasing efficiency and enhancing patient safety. Recognized for their research focus, Scripps has taken a critical review of their workflows with publications and presentations based on the studies.

Areas of research focus for Scripps have been patient-specific QA of single-isocenter multiple-met SRS plans and secondary verification of lung SBRT treatment plans, using the SunCHECK® Patient software along with the ArcCHECK® array.1,2,3 This pre-treatment QA workflow helps Scripps to ensure treatments will be delivered as expected. In addition, having all their data collected in the SunCHECK Patient software database proved to be useful for their re-accreditation process through ASTRO's APEx - Accreditation Program for Excellence®.

"By using Sun Nuclear's solutions to automate parts of our workflows, we are able to work more efficiently and focus more on ways to optimize patient outcomes," said Steve Kirsner, MS, DABR, Director of Physics, Scripps Health. "Now as a Center of Excellence, we look forward to sharing our best practices with medical physics teams across the country and continuing to collaborate with Sun Nuclear to refine our workflows even further."

By leveraging Sun Nuclear for its Quality Management solutions, Scripps gains standardization among users and machines, and a single point-of-contact for support. In addition, Scripps has a direct connection with the Sun Nuclear Research and Development team to provide input on how Sun Nuclear products will evolve to address the expanding needs of medical physics departments. Scripps joins NYU Langone Health, based in New York City, as the second Sun Nuclear Patient Safety Center of Excellence. Both sites will present their experience with the SunCHECK Platform at upcoming Sun Nuclear Roadshows events — interactive, small-group educational events, featuring hands-on experience with Sun Nuclear solutions.

"We're honored to partner with Scripps as a leader in Radiation Therapy and are eager to see how their work evolves the field. There is an increasing need for medical physics departments to ease their workflows through automation and software. Scripps has built a strong automated Quality Management program that, as a Center of Excellence, they can advise other U.S. sites on how to replicate for their own departments," said Luis Rivera, Sun Nuclear President.

