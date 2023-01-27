Holland America Line's 2023 Alaska Cruisetours Included in Wave Offer for Free Upgrades, Kids Cruise Free, Discounts and More

The top five reasons to book a Cruisetour to the Yukon and Alaska include history, scenery, nature and exclusive experiences

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 75 years, Holland America Line has been exploring Alaska, making it the pioneer cruise line in the region. For travelers who want to venture farther and take in the all-encompassing exploration of the north, Holland America Line's Cruisetours combine an Alaska cruise with an inland journey to Denali and the Yukon. To make an Alaska adventure even more enticing, Holland America Line is including Cruisetours in its current "Time of Your Life" wave offer.

McKinley Chalet Resort sits at the doorstep of Denali National Park. “Yukon & Denali Cruisetours” includes either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Volendam, or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam; a two- or three-night stay at Denali National Park; and a journey into the Yukon. Holland America Line also offers Cruisetour options that just include Denali National Park. (PRNewswire)

With the promotion, guests who book select summer 2023 Cruisetours receive a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids and reduced deposits -- plus tours, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi with the "Have It All" premium package. As a bonus for a limited time, guests also receive up to $300 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on the length of the Cruisetour. The offer runs through Feb. 28, 2023.

"Holland America Line's Yukon Cruisetours are exclusive to our brand, and the experiences we offer go back to a by-gone era, immersing our guests in a culture that is a deep part of North American history," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "The breathtaking scenery of the Yukon perfectly complements the beauty of Alaska and Denali, not to mention the abundance of wildlife waiting to be photographed. Yukon is a must-visit destination, especially with the 'Time of Your Life' wave booking offers."

Holland America Line is the only cruise line that extends the Alaska Cruisetours up to the unspoiled reaches of Canada's Yukon Territory. In 2023, 16 different Cruisetour options ranging from nine to 18 days will be offered on four ships, with six of those options including the Yukon. In addition to incredible scenery and an abundance of wildlife, the Yukon has a rich history that comes to life as only Holland America Line can showcase.

Holland America Line's top five reason to put the Yukon on your 2023 travel list:

Relive the Klondike Gold Rush

Every Yukon and Denali Cruisetour features up to two nights in Dawson City, affording guests more time to relive Gold Rush history. Guests can visit an operating placer gold mine located in the historic gold fields of the famous Klondike Gold Rush of 1898. Learn how placer mining is done, how to stake a claim and about selling the gold the miners discover, all while comparing the historical methods to the modern technologies. There even is an opportunity for gold panning in the creek.

Some of the most amazing landscapes that the Yukon has to offer can be enjoyed on a scenic view along the Dempster Highway en route to Tombstone Territorial Park. The lucky ones will see wildlife while taking in the beautiful flora and fauna of the region. At Tombstone Territorial Park, hit the trails for a guided hike along the North Klondike River or a more challenging hike up the Goldensides Trail to a fantastic lookout point. Caribou, Wolves and Bears, Oh My!

Part of the allure of an Alaska cruise is the diversity of wildlife. From orcas and humpbacks to otters and eagles, the opportunities to see amazing animals extends up into the Yukon . Lucky guests will see Arctic fox, Dall sheep, wolves, caribou, grizzlies, moose and more throughout their time in Canada . Glide Along the Yukon River

In Dawson City, a tour on the classic Klondike Spirit paddlewheeler takes guests on a nostalgic journey along the Yukon River past stunning tall pines, historic towns and wildlife. Learn about the Yukon First Nation based in the village of Moosehide, the history of the gold rush, the paddlewheel graveyard and the story of Dawson City. Klondike Spirit is included in some Cruisetours and can be added for a fee on others.

Much like Anne of Green Gables is to Prince Edward Island , so are famed authors Jack London and Robert Service to the Klondike. In North Fork of Henderson Creek ; the other half resides in London's hometown of Oakland, California . The "White Fang" author lived in the area and spent time as a Yukon gold seeker.



Likewise, visitors in town can tour the Robert Service cabin, where the English-born Canadian poet and author lived and penned best-selling "The Trail of '98." Service worked as a banker in Whitehorse and later in Dawson City before he resigned in 1909 to focus exclusively on his writing craft that had blossomed with poems and tales of the gold rush after he was first transferred by his bank to Whitehorse in 1904.



BONUS: A Journey Host Guides the Way

Every Yukon and Denali Cruisetour includes the services of a professional Journey Host, who makes time on land easy, convenient and insightful. Along the way, the Cruisetour Host provides expert narration of the sights and views, as well as travel coordination for the hotel, air, land and sea transportation.

Sail the Splendors of Alaska

All Alaska itineraries highlight the best of the Great Land aboard perfectly sized ships designed for immersive travel. From April through September 2023, guests can cruise aboard six ships to the pristine waters of Alaska. Explore Glacier Bay and the captivating towns of the Inside Passage and beyond. Itineraries are seven or 14 days and sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; or between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska.

"Yukon & Denali Cruisetours" includes either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Volendam, or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam; a two- or three-night stay at Denali National Park; and a journey into the Yukon. Holland America Line also offers Cruisetour options that just include Denali National Park.

Voted Number-One Cruise Line in Alaska

No other cruise line has explored Alaska longer than Holland America Line, and throughout the years the brand has collected awards and accolades from the world's most discerning travelers and cruise experts for Alaska cruising. Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska in the Porthole Cruise Magazine Editor-in-Chief Awards, AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards, Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards and TravelAge West Wave Awards Editor's Pick.

Alaska Up Close Immerses Guests in the Local Culture

With Holland America Line's "Alaska Up Close" program, guests on Alaska cruises are deeply immersed in the local culture with authentic onboard programming, cruise activities and award-winning shore excursions. The exclusive experiences are delivered through experts leading workshops and lectures, EXC Talks exploring the stories of real Alaskans, tours highlighting the best of each destination, and Port to Table cooking demonstrations and fine dining events showcasing the culinary traditions of the region.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

Guests on a Holland America Line cruisetour enjoy the scenic landscape of interior Alaska while riding the McKinley Explorer to Denali. Holland America Line’s Cruisetours combine an Alaska cruise with an inland journey to Denali and the Yukon. To make an Alaska adventure even more enticing, Holland America Line is including Cruisetours in its current “Time of Your Life” wave offer. (PRNewswire)

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo (PRNewswire)

