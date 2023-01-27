Ms. Dana Al Salem, Co-Founder Yahoo Europe, CEO of FanFactory, UN WSA Grand Jury member, joins Board of Directors at PreIPO®

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreIPO® owner of a suite of proprietary platforms; including: PreIPO Exchange®, PreIPO.com™, and PreIPO Intelli™, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dana Al Salem to its board of directors.

Ms. Al Salem is a highly accomplished business leader with a diverse range of experience in the financial and tech industries. In addition to her successful start as co-founder of Clockwork, she is also the founder and CEO of FanFactory Ltd., a successful marketing analytics company, and Grand Jury member of the World Summits Awards affiliated to the UN. Ms. Al Salem is also a founding member of Yahoo Europe, where she played a key role in the company's expansion into the European market.

PreIPO® Chief Legal Officer, Alexa Majdalawi, said of the appointment, "We are delighted to have Dana join our board of directors. Her wealth of experience and proven track record of success in both the financial and tech industries make her a valuable asset to our team. We are confident that her insights and guidance will be invaluable in helping to shape our company's future. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to grow and innovate in the private market securities space."

Ms. Al Salem commented on her appointment, "I am excited to join the board of directors at PreIPO® and contribute my diverse background in finance and technology to the company. PreIPO® has a strong reputation in the industry and a clear vision for the future, and I am honored to be a part of this talented team devoted to pushing the boundaries of innovation,"

About PreIPO®:

