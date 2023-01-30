111SKIN AND USHOPAL SIGN EXCLUSIVE OMNI-CHANNEL PARTNERSHIP IN CHINA

SHANGHAI, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USHOPAL ("USHOPAL"), a Shanghai-based market leading luxury beauty group focused on unlocking value for global luxury beauty brands, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive omnichannel distribution agreement with London-based luxury beauty brand, 111SKIN ("111 SKIN").

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Cream (PRNewswire)

At the forefront of transformative skincare results, 111SKIN is founded by Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, MD FACS, born from an innovative serum with patented antioxidant complex, NAC Y²™.

'We are excited to bring the transformative results of 111SKIN, an exceptional brand rooted in advanced science with proven skincare technology to our growing community of gen Z influencers, KOLs, KOCs, and skincare cognoscenti', said Lu Guo, USHOPAL founder and CEO.

111SKIN will relaunch a fully upgraded Tmall Global Store in February 2023, develop an omni-channel approach, followed by a rollout in all Bonnie&Clyde luxury retail doors by early 2023. The first store opening in the Kerry Center in Shanghai is planned for March 8th.

'We are proud to have established a long-term partnership with USHOPAL and Bonnie&Clyde which will be integral to our ongoing expansion' , said 111SKIN's co-founder, Eva Alexandrides. 'We look forward to a fruitful partnership with USHOPAL bringing 111SKIN's transformative results that bridge the gap between plastic surgery and advanced skincare to our skincare community through USHOPAL's end to end omni-channel brand building capabilities.

About USHOPAL Group

Founded in 2016, USHOPAL is the fastest growing pre-eminent omnichannel luxury beauty brand acceleration group in China. USHOPAL invests in, partners with and through its own luxury retail stores, Bonnie&Clyde, scales and unlocks value for Gen Z-driven next generation beauty and wellness brands.

Tapping into the zeitgeist of its premium Gen Z beauty and wellness community, USHOPAL offers end to end capabilities to scale its owned and omnichannel partner brands from 0 to 1 and 1 to 100. Its portfolio of fully- and minority-owned as well as pure omnichannel distribution partners includes ARgENTUM Apothecary, UK; Juliette Has A Gun, France; Chantecaille, USA; Anastasia Beverly Hills, USA; Natura Bissé, Spain; Suqqu, Japan; and Bulk Homme, Japan; amongst others.

USHOPAL's unique omnichannel luxury brand growth model leverages a complete brand management ecosystem with 320 employees, end to end brand management capabilities spanning content creation through its in-house studio, a global infrastructure network with twenty-four domestic and international bonded warehouses, and total omnichannel control across online DTC both in cross border and domestic channels and offline through its owned luxury retail stores, Bonnie&Clyde, located across 12 luxury malls, and duty free. USHOPAL's omnichannel ecosystem is unequalled in scope and luxury beauty brand experience with a growing network of 3000 hand-picked KOLs and content creators who localize and create compelling connective tissue for premium and luxury brands to successfully scale and win in China.

For more information please visit: USHOPAL.com;

About 111SKIN

111SKIN was founded by globally-renowned Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr Yannis Alexandrides MD FACS and entrepreneur Eva Alexandridis. They launched the brand in 2012 with an industry-disrupting serum powered by Dr Yannis's patented antioxidant complex, NAC Y²™. NAC Y²™ is a unique formula and the result of 30 years of Dr Yannis' medical expertise. The extraordinary results and subsequent demand for the product has allowed 111SKIN to expand into 6 ranges and over 60 products. Loved by celebrities, beauty editors and skintellectuals alike, 111SKIN has gained a global presence in the luxury sector through its unusual fusion of surgical knowledge, innovative ingredients and medically-inspired delivery methods that thoroughly address niche skincare concerns.

