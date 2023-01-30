MONEY ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER BEST HOSPITALS FOR BARIATRIC SURGERY LIST

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Money.com, in partnership with The Leapfrog Group, announced today its first-ever Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery list . The 101 hospitals that earned this distinction achieve Leapfrog's standards for safety, including performing a high enough number of the procedures to give patients the best odds of a good outcome, and keeping patients safe from errors, infections, and complications.

Studies show that the experience of both the hospital personnel involved in the procedure and recovery, as well as the surgeon, help keep patients safer during and after this high-risk surgery. Hospitals on this prestigious list meet Leapfrog standards for the number of bariatric procedures performed at the hospital and by individual surgeons. The hospitals also utilize a safe surgery checklist, prevent healthcare-associated infections, and perform well on the bi-annual Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade which assigns a letter grade to all general acute care hospitals in the U.S. based on how well they protect patients from preventable harm.

"This new list features one-of-a-kind selections that gives readers an excellent look at one of the most difficult surgeries to perform," says Money's Executive Editor Mike Ayers.

Patients who have bariatric surgery for weight loss performed at a hospital and by a surgeon that have more experience have better, more positive outcomes — including lower mortality rates, lower complication rates and a shorter length of stay at the hospital.

"Bariatric surgery is a complex procedure that over half a million people undergo annually across the world. Certain hospitals are safer than others for this procedure, and thanks to Money, patients have important data to make an informed decision," said Leapfrog President and CEO Leah Binder.

The Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery follows Money's previous "Best Of" lists, including the Best Hospitals in America , the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care and the Best Hospitals for Ethical Billing . Upcoming lists include The Best Hospitals for Pediatrics and the Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

ABOUT MONEY:

Money has a 50-year legacy of guiding people to financial victories with up-to-date information, education, and tools. Money, a digital platform, helps create richer lives for everyone—in every sense of the word. Signature franchises include a bevy of Best-In categories such as Best Places to Live , Best Crypto Exchanges , Best Mortgage Lenders , Best Life Insurance , Best Auto Insurance , Best VA Loans , Best Homeowner Insurance , Best High-Yield Savings Accounts , Best Credit Cards , Best Colleges , Best Student Loans , and Best Student Loan Refinance Companies , with an aim to improve your finances and promote your well-being. For more information, visit Money.com .

ABOUT THE LEAPFROG GROUP:

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit with a mission of giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade , Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter .

