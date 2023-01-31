Cressey & Company Announces Bud Meadows as Chief Executive Officer of Home Care Pulse

REXBURG, Idaho, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Pulse ("HCP" or the "Company"), the leading provider of experience management, training, and reputation management in the post-acute industry, announced the appointment of Bud Meadows as its Chief Executive Officer. Cressey & Company LP ("Cressey"), as HCP's investment partner, continues to support the development of the Company's leadership team, reinforcing HCP's commitment to helping post-acute care organizations expand their businesses by turning survey insights into action, improving employee engagement, and bolstering customer and employee satisfaction.

"Joining an innovative company like HCP at such an exciting stage of growth is a tremendous opportunity," said Meadows. "I'm excited to further develop and fullfill HCP's mission, and I look forward to working closely with the Company's leadership team, which has been complimented by the recent acquisitions of Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight."

Meadows has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the healthcare information technology industry, with senior roles in both emerging growth and publicly-traded companies. Immediately before joining HCP, he served as President and General Manager of ABILITY, an Inovalon company and leading cloud-based SaaS platform empowering healthcare providers to achieve improvements in administrative, cost, care, and quality goals. Prior to ABILITY, Meadows held senior executives positions at Mirixa Corporation, Sage, WebMD, and Medical Manager.

"We have known Bud for many years and have admired his leadership style as he contributed meaningfully to several successful healthcare information technology businesses," said Cressey Partner Andy Hurd. "We are energized to have Bud join the rest of the HCP team, and look forward to working collaboratively to extend HCP's leadership position in the industry."

HCP leads the post-acute care industry in experience management, training, and reputation management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform and recent acquisitions of Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight, HCP empowers providers to attract and retain employees during workforce shortages and improve care outcomes. HCP also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com.

Based in Chicago, IL and Nashville, TN, Cressey & Company LP is a private investment firm focused on building leading healthcare services and information technology businesses. With a history spanning 40 years, the Cressey team is one of the most experienced and successful in the healthcare private equity field. For more information, visit www.cresseyco.com.

