Hapbee Receives Positive Product Feedback from Professional Athletes As Stimulant-Free Solution For Sleep and Recovery

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has launched an athlete and fitness professional outreach program (the "Program") aimed to help grow market share and awareness of the benefits of its one-of-a-kind digital wellness technology platform.

Mr. Iggy Rodriguez, a former collegiate athlete, and U.S. National Rugby Team member, is spearheading the Program. Mr. Rodriguez joined Hapbee as VP of Business Development in 2021. He has established relationships with leaders in wellness and professional sports dating back to his tenures with the Los Angeles Dodgers and with Therabody®, where he held similar business development positions.

Targeting further wellness market penetration and user adoption, the Company is actively pursuing product engagement with professional and amateur athletes, fitness professionals and others. Recently, the Company received feedback from former and current professional athletes regarding their experiences utilizing Hapbee's digital wellness technology platform.

Accomplished professional NHL (National Hockey League) player and Olympic gold medalist Matt Duchene was first introduced to Hapbee by a member of his training staff. "I've been using Hapbee for pre-game naps quite a bit and find I'm sleeping pretty deep," said Duchene. "It's something I will continue to use and am happy to have."

Dan Hinote, the first NHL player to be drafted coming out of the prestigious West Point Academy and now an Assistant Coach with the NHL's Nashville Predators stated, "I first heard about Hapbee on a wellness podcast and have become a devoted user. An all-natural and effective solution for sleep, recovery and focus that doesn't result in unwanted side-effects or chemical dependencies is a massive win for both current and former athletes. Every team should be buying Hapbees for their players and coaches."

The Company encourages shareholders to visit its Athletes and Teams webpage to learn more about what athletes and fitness professionals experience while using Hapbee at https://hapbee.com/pages/hapbee-athletes.

The Company believes sports and fitness professionals are a natural fit for its wellness technology platform. Through its Program, Hapbee intends to educate athletes and training staff in the amateur and professional ranks about the potential benefits of Hapbee by encouraging them to explore how the wellness platform may assist in sleep, performance, and recovery routines.

"Professional athletes put a tremendous amount of strain on their bodies during training and competition. Sleep and recovery are critical for them to perform at a top level," stated Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "I'm delighted by the feedback Hapbee is getting from athletes who are competing at the highest levels and we are now focusing on expanding the number of athletes that utilize our platform. Establishing a presence among professional athlete communities will serve to further build our credibility and our brand recognition with the broader consumer market."

The Company is neither a sponsor of nor affiliated with the NHL or Nashville Predators. The professional athletes in the included video were not paid to review or provide testimonials of Hapbee's product.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Wellness Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science

