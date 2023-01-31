Henry Repeating Arms Donates $25,000 to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

EMMITSBURG, Md., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the hallowed and historic Memorial Chapel as the backdrop, Henry Repeating Arms, one of America's leading firearms manufacturers, presented a $25,000 donation to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF).

Chief Ron Siarnicki (left), Executive Director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, accepting a $25,000 donation from Henry Repeating Arms CEO and Founder Anthony Imperato (right). (PRNewswire)

Chartered by Congress in 1992, the nonprofit relies on private donations to help provide programming and support for the families and co-workers of the dozens of line-of-duty deaths that occur each year.

Part of this support includes the annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, which pays tribute to the firefighters who died in service the year prior and brings together the immediate family members for additional programs. "The mission of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is to honor America's fallen firefighters; support their families, colleagues, and organizations; and work to reduce preventable firefighter death and injury," said Chief Ron Siarnicki, NFFF's Executive Director. "Without the generous support of partners like Henry Repeating Arms, it would be impossible for us to continue this important work to ensure that our nation's fallen fire heroes will never be forgotten." Along with helping departments cope with losing a valued team member and colleague, the Foundation also awards education and job training scholarships to spouses/life partners and children of fallen firefighters.

"Firefighters are a special breed, and those of us that witnessed their deeply ingrained bravery, camaraderie, and sharp instincts on display during the terrorist attacks of 2001 will never forget it," remarked Anthony Imperato, CEO and Founder of Henry Repeating Arms. "The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation has established itself as a beacon of care and hospitality when tragedy strikes, and for that, they will always have our support."

Since June 2022, Henry Repeating Arms has donated $275,000 to organizations benefiting first responders and their families from the company's charitable branch, Guns for Great Causes. For over a decade, the gunmaker has included the ornately engraved, handpainted, and 24K gold-plated Firefighter Tribute Edition rifle as part of their permanent product catalog, built "in recognition of America's bravest."

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design.

