ieso Digital Health Appoints Dave Icke as Executive Chair

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ieso Digital Health, the innovative healthcare company developing AI-driven evidence-based mental health solutions, announced today that David (Dave) Icke has joined the company as Executive Chair. Dave will lead day-to-day management of the company and chair the Board of Directors.

As a results-driven strategic business leader driving product innovation, commercialization and market growth, Dave has extensive international experience in leadership roles at large payer/provider organizations, medical device and digital health companies. He is an advisor to Takeda Digital Ventures, who invest in companies that improve patient outcomes and the delivery of care, and several other entrepreneurial digital health startups in the US. Prior to ieso, Dave was Vice President Digital Health Product at Humana, where he led a team that built end-to-end connected digital health solutions focused on telehealth and remote monitoring.

He previously launched the Digital Health business at Becton Dickinson for chronic disease self-management and served as founding CEO at wearable biosensor company mc10 (acquired by Medidata). Earlier in his career Dave held several general management roles at Teradyne, with P&L responsibility for annual sales of up to $500M and helped scale KLA's microchip inspection business from $50M to $700M in sales. He earned his bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University and his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

"Dave is the rare digital health executive who has both an understanding of the complexities involved in running a global digital health business as well as having a deep appreciation for the need to innovate," said Andy Richards, Vice Chair of the Board, ieso Digital Health. "He brings unique perspectives in mental healthcare through his extensive product, commercial and technology experiences, and I look forward to Dave leading ieso successfully in the next chapter of its evolution."

"It is both an honor and an exciting opportunity to join the ieso team. I admire ieso for its commitment to making evidence-based mental healthcare more effective and accessible," said Dave Icke, Executive Chair, ieso Digital Health. "I am inspired by ieso's mission, impressed by its deep science and clinical expertise and am determined to expand its reach – first in the US – to ensure more individuals have access to the level of outcomes-driven, value-based, quality mental healthcare ieso is known for."

About ieso Digital health

ieso is turning real-world clinical data into products that make mental healthcare more effective and accessible than ever before. The company is developing AI-driven evidence-based mental health solutions to democratize access to mental health therapy at scale. The company currently provides typed therapy to more than 20 million adults through the UK National Health Service (NHS). ieso's research has been published in several peer-reviewed journals including the Lancet and JAMA, shaping our understanding of scalable digital mental healthcare solutions. For more information, visit www.iesogroup.com and LinkedIn.

