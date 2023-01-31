Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to MPC of $3.3 billion , or $7.09 per diluted share; adj. net income of $3.1 billion , or $6.65 per diluted share; adj. EBITDA of $5.8 billion

Full-year net cash provided by operating activities of $16.4 billion , reflecting improving operational and commercial execution

Returned $13.2 billion of capital to shareholders in 2022; $11.9 billion through share repurchases and $1.3 billion through dividends

2023 MPC standalone capital spending outlook of $1.3 billion ; approximately 40% of growth capital for low carbon projects

Announced incremental $5 billion share repurchase authorization

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported net income attributable to MPC of $3.3 billion, or $7.09 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with net income attributable to MPC of $774 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income was $3.1 billion, or $6.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares to adjusted net income of $794 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.

For the full year 2022, net income attributable to MPC was $14.5 billion, or $28.12 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to MPC of $9.7 billion or $15.24 per diluted share for the full year of 2021. Adjusted net income was $13.5 billion, or $26.16 per diluted share for the full year of 2022. This compares with adjusted net income attributable to MPC of $1.6 billion or $2.45 per diluted share for the full year of 2021. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.

"In 2022, we delivered on our strategic commitments," said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan. "We operated our system at 96% utilization and executed commercially, resulting in $16.4 billion of net cash from operations. We returned nearly $12 billion through share repurchases during the year, bringing total repurchases to almost $17 billion since May 2021. In addition, back in November, we increased our quarterly dividend by 30%. Today, we announced a 2023 MPC standalone capital spending outlook of $1.3 billion, and with the incremental share repurchase authorization we now have $7.6 billion in remaining authorization."

Results from Operations

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing and Discontinued Operations (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2022



2021



2022



2021 Refining & Marketing Segment





















Segment income from operations $ 3,910

$ 881

$ 16,437

$ 1,016 Add: Depreciation and amortization

455



464



1,850



1,870 Refining planned turnaround costs

442



204



1,122



582 Storm impacts

—



—



—



50 LIFO inventory charge

(176)



—



(148)



— Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA

4,631



1,549



19,261



3,518























Midstream Segment





















Segment income from operations

1,088



1,070



4,462



4,061 Add: Depreciation and amortization

327



335



1,310



1,329 Storm impacts

—



—



—



20 Midstream segment adjusted EBITDA

1,415



1,405



5,772



5,410























Subtotal

6,046



2,954



25,033



8,928 Corporate

(259)



(173)



(753)



(696) Add: Depreciation and amortization

15



14



55



109 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 5,802

$ 2,795

$ 24,335

$ 8,341























Speedway





















Speedway $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 613 Add: Depreciation and amortization

—



—



—



3 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 616























Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued

operations $ 5,802

$ 2,795

$ 24,335

$ 8,957

Refining & Marketing (R&M)

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $4.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, versus $1.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes refining planned turnaround costs, which totaled $442 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $204 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in segment adjusted EBITDA was driven by higher R&M margins.

R&M margin was $28.82 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022, versus $15.88 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2021. Crude capacity utilization was approximately 94%, resulting in total throughput of 2.9 million barrels per day for the fourth quarter of 2022, which is roughly flat year-over-year.

Refining operating costs per barrel were $5.62 for the fourth quarter of 2022, versus $5.36 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The majority of this increase was primarily driven by higher energy costs, project expense associated with higher turnaround activity, as well as a special compensation expense.

Midstream

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, versus $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 as higher pipeline tariff rates and contributions from joint ventures were offset largely by higher project related expenses, lower natural gas liquids prices, and a special compensation expense.

Corporate and Items Not Allocated

Corporate expenses totaled $259 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $173 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The variance was primarily driven by retroactive operating tax assessments for prior periods and special compensation expenses. The company will continue to pursue recovery of these tax assessments.

Speedway

This business was sold on May 14, 2021. Historic results are reported as discontinued operations.

Financial Position, Liquidity, and Return of Capital

As of December 31, 2022, MPC had $11.8 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments and $5 billion available on its bank revolving credit facility. MPC debt at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $6.9 billion, excluding MPLX debt. MPC's gross debt-to-capital ratio, excluding MPLX debt, was 20% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, which is below the company's stated target of 25%-30%.

In October 2022, MPC completed its $15 billion return of capital commitment, having repurchased approximately 30% of outstanding shares as of the program commencement in May 2021. In the fourth quarter, the company repurchased $1.8 billion of company shares, and since year-end, has repurchased $0.7 billion through January 27, 2023.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has approved an incremental $5 billion share repurchase authorization. As of today, the company has approximately $7.6 billion remaining available under its current share repurchase authorization. The authorization has no expiration date. MPC may utilize various methods to effect the repurchases, which could include open market repurchases, negotiated block transactions, accelerated share repurchases, tender offers or open market solicitations for shares, some of which may be effected through Rule 10b5-1 plans. The timing of repurchases will depend upon several factors, including market and business conditions, and repurchases may be discontinued at any time.

Strategic and Operations Update

MPC's standalone capital spending outlook for 2023 is $1.3 billion. Approximately 70% of overall spending is focused on growth capital and 30% on sustaining capital. Of the $900 million of growth capital, approximately 40% is allocated to low carbon opportunities focused on expanding into new commercial opportunities, improving the efficiency of MPC's assets, and lowering the company's emissions profile and enhancing its long-term sustainability.

Phase I of the Martinez Renewable Fuels facility is progressing start-up activities. The facility is on track to reach full Phase I production capacity of 260 million gallons per year of renewable fuels by the end of the first quarter of 2023. Pretreatment capabilities are expected to come online in the second half of 2023 and the facility is expected to be capable of producing 730 million gallons per year by the end of 2023.

MPLX announced a capital outlook of $950 million, which includes approximately $800 million of growth capital and $150 million of maintenance capital. The capital spending plan focuses on expansions and de-bottlenecking of MPLX's existing Logistics & Storage segment assets, and increasing its Gathering & Processing segment's capacity to meet customer demand. MPLX continues to evaluate opportunities to meet the needs of today and participate in an energy-diverse future.

2023 Capital Plan ($ millions)





MPC (excluding MPLX)



Refining & Marketing Segment: $ 1,250 Growth - Traditional

550 Growth - Low Carbon

350 Maintenance

350 Midstream Segment (excluding MPLX)

— Corporate and Other(a)

50 Total MPC (excluding MPLX) $ 1,300





MPLX Total $ 950

(a) Does not include capitalized interest

First Quarter 2023 Outlook

Refining & Marketing Segment:



Refining operating costs per barrel(a) $ 5.60 Distribution costs (in millions) $ 1,350 Refining planned turnaround costs (in millions) $ 350 Depreciation and amortization (in millions) $ 460





Refinery throughputs (mbpd):



Crude oil refined

2,540 Other charge and blendstocks

295 Total

2,835





Corporate (in millions) $ 175







(a) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense

Conference Call

At 11:00 a.m. ET today, MPC will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on company operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related materials, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Brian Worthington, Director

Kenan Kinsey, Supervisor

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312

Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

References to Earnings and Defined Terms

References to earnings mean net income attributable to MPC from the statements of income. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings and earnings per share are MPC's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding MPC. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, MPC's expectations, estimates and projections concerning its business and operations, financial priorities, strategic plans and initiatives, capital return plans, capital expenditure plans, operating cost reduction objectives, and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") plans and goals, including those related to greenhouse gas emissions, diversity and inclusion and ESG reporting. Forward-looking and other statements regarding our ESG plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are material to investors. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking ESG-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "commitment," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "policy," "position," "potential," "predict," "priority," "project," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "would" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. MPC cautions that these statements are based on management's current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of MPC, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made herein. Factors that could cause MPC's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the continuance or escalation of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions and market disruptions; general economic, political or regulatory developments, including inflation, rising interest rates and changes in governmental policies relating to refined petroleum products, crude oil, natural gas or NGLs, or taxation; continued or further volatility in and degradation of general economic, market, industry or business conditions; the magnitude, duration and extent of future resurgences of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects; the regional, national and worldwide demand for refined products and related margins; the regional, national or worldwide availability and pricing of crude oil, natural gas, NGLs and other feedstocks and related pricing differentials; the success or timing of completion of ongoing or anticipated projects or transactions, including the conversion of the Martinez Refinery to a renewable fuels facility; the timing and ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and permits and to satisfy other conditions necessary to complete planned projects or to consummate planned transactions within the expected timeframes if at all; the availability of desirable strategic alternatives to optimize portfolio assets and the ability to obtain regulatory and other approvals with respect thereto; our ability to successfully implement our sustainable energy strategy and principles, achieve our ESG plans and goals and realize the expected benefits thereof; accidents or other unscheduled shutdowns affecting our refineries, machinery, pipelines, processing, fractionation and treating facilities or equipment, means of transportation, or those of our suppliers or customers; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting MPLX; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPC's and MPLX's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, and in other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable law.

Copies of MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPC's website at https://www.marathonpetroleum.com/Investors/ or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office. Copies of MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPLX's website at http://ir.mplx.com or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions, except per-share data)

2022



2021



2022



2021 Revenues and other income:





















Sales and other operating revenues $ 39,813

$ 35,336

$ 177,453

$ 119,983 Income from equity method investments

186



152



655



458 Net gain (loss) on disposal of assets

(11)



18



1,061



21 Other income

105



102



783



468 Total revenues and other income

40,093



35,608



179,952



120,930 Costs and expenses:





















Cost of revenues (excludes items below)

33,575



32,184



151,671



110,008 Depreciation and amortization

797



813



3,215



3,364 Selling, general and administrative expenses

763



656



2,772



2,537 Other taxes

219



177



825



721 Total costs and expenses

35,354



33,830



158,483



116,630 Income from continuing operations

4,739



1,778



21,469



4,300 Net interest and other financial costs

186



430



1,000



1,483 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

4,553



1,348



20,469



2,817 Provision for income taxes on continuing operations

984



243



4,491



264 Income from continuing operations, net of tax

3,569



1,105



15,978



2,553 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

72



—



72



8,448 Net income

3,641



1,105



16,050



11,001 Less net income attributable to:





















Redeemable noncontrolling interest

23



21



88



100 Noncontrolling interests

297



310



1,446



1,163 Net income attributable to MPC $ 3,321

$ 774

$ 14,516

$ 9,738























Per share data





















Basic:





















Continuing operations $ 6.98

$ 1.28

$ 28.17

$ 2.03 Discontinued operations

0.15



—



0.14



13.31 Net income per share $ 7.13

$ 1.28

$ 28.31

$ 15.34























Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

465



605



512



634 Diluted:





















Continuing operations $ 6.94

$ 1.27

$ 27.98

$ 2.02 Discontinued operations

0.15



—



0.14



13.22 Net income per share $ 7.09

$ 1.27

$ 28.12

$ 15.24























Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

468



609



516



638

Income Summary for Continuing Operations (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2022



2021



2022



2021 Refining & Marketing $ 3,910

$ 881

$ 16,437

$ 1,016 Midstream

1,088



1,070



4,462



4,061 Corporate

(259)



(173)



(753)



(696) Income from continuing operations before items not

allocated to segments

4,739



1,778



20,146



4,381 Items not allocated to segments:





















Gain on sale of assets

—



—



1,058



— Renewable volume obligation requirements

—



—



238



— Litigation

—



—



27



— Impairment and idling expenses

—



—



—



(81) Income from continuing operations $ 4,739

$ 1,778

$ 21,469

$ 4,300

Income Summary for Discontinued Operations (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2022



2021



2022



2021 Speedway $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 613 Gain on sale of assets

60



—



60



11,682 Transaction-related costs

—



—



—



(46) Income from discontinued operations $ 60

$ —

$ 60

$ 12,249

Capital Expenditures and Investments (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2022



2021



2022



2021 Refining & Marketing $ 504

$ 373

$ 1,508

$ 911 Midstream

297



225



1,069



731 Corporate(a)

48



53



211



173 Speedway

—



—



—



177 Total $ 849

$ 651

$ 2,788

$ 1,992

(a) Includes capitalized interest of $27 million, $20 million, $103 million and $68 million for the fourth quarter 2022, the fourth quarter 2021, the year 2022 and the year 2021, respectively.

Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Dollar per Barrel of Net Refinery Throughput

Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021 Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO inventory

credit(a) $ 28.16

$ 15.88

$ 28.10

$ 13.36 LIFO inventory credit

0.66



—



0.14



— Refining & Marketing margin(a)

28.82



15.88



28.24



13.36 Less:





















Refining operating costs, excluding storm impacts(b)

5.62



5.36



5.41



5.02 Distribution costs(c)

5.12



4.93



4.89



5.04 Other income(d)

0.03



(0.14)



(0.08)



(0.14) LIFO inventory credit

0.66



—



0.14



— Refining & Marketing adjusted EBITDA

17.39



5.73



17.88



3.44 Less:





















Storm impacts on refining operating cost(e)

—



—



—



0.05 Refining planned turnaround costs

1.66



0.75



1.04



0.57 Depreciation and amortization

1.71



1.72



1.72



1.83 LIFO inventory charge

(0.66)



—



(0.14)



— Refining & Marketing income from operations $ 14.68

$ 3.26

$ 15.26

$ 0.99 Fees paid to MPLX included in distribution costs above $ 3.45

$ 3.38

$ 3.39

$ 3.40

(a) Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. (b) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (c) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense. (d) Includes income (loss) from equity method investments, net gain (loss) on disposal of assets and other income. (e) Storms in the first and third quarters of 2021 resulted in higher costs, including maintenance and repairs.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data

Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021 Refining & Marketing refined product sales volume

(mbpd)(a)

3,532



3,600



3,508



3,425 Crude oil refining capacity (mbpcd)(b)

2,887



2,874



2,887



2,874 Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(b)

94



94



96



91























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

2,700



2,700



2,761



2,621 Other charge and blendstocks

195



236



190



178 Net refinery throughput

2,895



2,936



2,951



2,799























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

46



48



47



47 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

54



52



53



53























Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

1,457



1,574



1,494



1,446 Distillates

1,078



1,025



1,079



965 Propane

65



55



70



52 NGLs and petrochemicals

129



203



178



250 Heavy fuel oil

107



28



73



31 Asphalt

86



84



89



91 Total

2,922



2,969



2,983



2,835 Inter-region refinery transfers excluded from throughput

and yields above (mbpd)

59



70



73



59

(a) Includes intersegment sales. (b) Based on calendar day capacity, which is an annual average that includes downtime for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities. Excludes idled Martinez and Gallup facilities and our Dickinson plant in renewable diesel service.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data by Region (unaudited)

The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the refining operating costs, refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization for the regions, as shown in the tables below, is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes).

Refining operating costs exclude refining planned turnaround costs, refining depreciation and amortization expense and the estimated 2021 storm impacts.

Gulf Coast Region

Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:





















Refining & Marketing margin $ 26.86

$ 17.13

$ 26.88

$ 12.46 Refining operating costs

4.63



4.08



4.27



4.00 Refining planned turnaround costs

2.93



0.37



1.39



0.44 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.34



1.25



1.30



1.41























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

1,069



1,130



1,122



1,041 Other charge and blendstocks

126



173



148



124 Gross refinery throughput

1,195



1,303



1,270



1,165























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

55



62



57



61 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

45



38



43



39























Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

560



657



616



554 Distillates

443



426



458



389 Propane

35



30



40



26 NGLs and petrochemicals

82



193



107



199 Heavy fuel oil

77



8



53



6 Asphalt

16



18



19



19 Total

1,213



1,332



1,293



1,193 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and

yields above (mbpd)

31



42



43



30

Mid-Continent Region

Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:





















Refining & Marketing margin $ 29.20

$ 11.80

$ 27.67

$ 13.05 Refining operating costs

5.25



4.96



5.06



4.47 Refining planned turnaround costs

0.72



1.40



0.73



0.87 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.52



1.57



1.54



1.58























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

1,126



1,074



1,129



1,096 Other charge and blendstocks

74



86



68



63 Gross refinery throughput

1,200



1,160



1,197



1,159























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

27



26



26



26 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

73



74



74



74























Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

633



620



619



606 Distillates

440



407



432



398 Propane

22



19



21



19 NGLs and petrochemicals

24



40



45



57 Heavy fuel oil

15



10



14



12 Asphalt

70



66



69



72 Total

1,204



1,162



1,200



1,164 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and

yields above (mbpd)

5



15



7



11

West Coast Region

Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:





















Refining & Marketing margin $ 28.63

$ 21.72

$ 31.87

$ 16.06 Refining operating costs

7.95



8.64



8.07



7.89 Refining planned turnaround costs

0.77



0.22



0.78



0.14 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.24



1.34



1.32



1.46























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

505



496



510



484 Other charge and blendstocks

54



47



47



50 Gross refinery throughput

559



543



557



534























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

69



63



71



66 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

31



37



29



34























Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

282



297



286



286 Distillates

207



192



198



178 Propane

8



6



9



7 NGLs and petrochemicals

30



33



33



43 Heavy fuel oil

37



17



36



23 Asphalt

—



—



1



— Total

564



545



563



537 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and

yields above (mbpd)

23



13



23



18

Midstream Operating Statistics (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021 Pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(a)

5,688



5,672



5,743



5,542 Terminal throughput (mbpd)

3,018



2,889



3,022



2,886 Gathering system throughput (million cubic feet per day)(b)

6,179



5,444



5,794



5,258 Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(b)

8,588



8,479



8,448



8,401 C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(b)

583



549



552



551

(a) Includes common-carrier pipelines and private pipelines contributed to MPLX. Excludes equity method affiliate pipeline volumes. (b) Includes amounts related to unconsolidated equity method investments on a 100% basis.

Select Financial Data (unaudited)





December 31,

2022



September 30,

2022 (In millions)









Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,625

$ 7,376 Short-term investments

3,145



3,759 MPC debt

6,904



6,923 MPLX debt

19,796



19,779 Total consolidated debt(a)

26,700



26,702 Redeemable noncontrolling interest

968



967 Equity

34,119



32,808 Shares outstanding

454



469

(a) Net of unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized premium/discount, net.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses certain financial measures to evaluate our operating performance that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts to assess our ongoing financial performance because, when reconciled to their most comparable GAAP financial measures, they provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying business results and trends. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures we use are as follows:

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC

Adjusted net income attributable to MPC is defined as net income attributable to MPC excluding the items in the table below, along with their related income tax effect. We have excluded these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance and that their exclusion results in an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to MPC divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2022



2021



2022



2021 Net income attributable to MPC $ 3,321

$ 774

$ 14,516

$ 9,738 Pre-tax adjustments:





















Gain on Speedway sale

(60)



—



(60)



(11,682) Gain on sale of assets

—



—



(1,058)



— LIFO inventory credit

(176)



—



(148)



— Renewable volume obligation requirements

—



—



(238)



— Litigation

—



—



—



— Senior notes redemption make-whole premiums

—



132



—



132 Impairments

—



—



—



81 Storm impacts

—



—



—



70 Pension settlement

—



—



—



49 Transaction-related costs

—



—



—



46 Tax impact of adjustments(a)

27



(112)



306



3,159 Non-controlling interest impact of adjustments

—



—



183



(30) Adjusted net income attributable to MPC $ 3,112

$ 794

$ 13,501

$ 1,563























Diluted income per share $ 7.09

$ 1.27

$ 28.12

$ 15.24 Adjusted diluted income per share(b) $ 6.65

$ 1.30

$ 26.16

$ 2.45

























(a) Income taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were calculated by applying a combined federal and state tax rate of 22% to the pre-tax adjustments, adjusted for the actual tax benefit of $12 million related to the discontinued operations gain. Income taxes for adjusted earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were calculated by applying a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 24% to the adjusted pre-tax income. The corresponding adjustments to reported income taxes are shown in the table above. (b) Weighted average diluted shares used for the adjusted net loss per share calculations do not assume the conversion of share-based awards, as the effect would be anti-dilutive.

Adjusted EBITDA

Amounts included in net income (loss) attributable to MPC and excluded from adjusted EBITDA include (i) net interest and other financial costs; (ii) provision/benefit for income taxes; (iii) noncontrolling interests; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) refining planned turnaround costs and (vi) other adjustments as deemed necessary, as shown in the table below. We believe excluding turnaround costs from this metric is useful for comparability to other companies as certain of our competitors defer these costs and amortize them between turnarounds.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to income (loss) from operations, net income attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2022



2021



2022



2021 Net income attributable to MPC $ 3,321

$ 774

$ 14,516

$ 9,738 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

320



331



1,534



1,263 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(72)



—



(72)



(8,448) Provision for income taxes on continuing operations

984



243



4,491



264 Net interest and other financial costs

186



430



1,000



1,483 Depreciation and amortization

797



813



3,215



3,364 Refining planned turnaround costs

442



204



1,122



582 Storm impacts

—



—



—



70 LIFO inventory credit

(176)



—



(148)



— Gain on sale of assets

—



—



(1,058)



— Renewable volume obligation requirements

—



—



(238)



— Litigation

—



—



(27)



— Impairments

—



—



—



25 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 5,802

$ 2,795

$ 24,335

$ 8,341

Reconciliation of Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax to Adjusted EBITDA from

Discontinued Operations (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2022



2021



2022



2021 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 72

$ —

$ 72

$ 8,448 Provision for income taxes

(12)



—



(12)



3,795 Net interest and other financial costs

—



—



—



6 Depreciation and amortization

—



—



—



3 Gain on sale of assets

(60)



—



(60)



(11,682) Transaction-related costs

—



—



—



46 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 616

Refining & Marketing Margin

Refining margin is defined as sales revenue less the cost of refinery inputs and purchased products.

Reconciliation of Refining & Marketing Income from Operations to Refining & Marketing Gross

Margin and Refining & Marketing Margin (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2022



2021



2022



2021 Refining & Marketing income from operations $ 3,910

$ 881

$ 16,437

$ 1,016 Plus (Less):





















Selling, general and administrative expenses

598



526



2,294



2,021 Income from equity method investments

8



(32)



(31)



(59) Net gain on disposal of assets

—



—



(37)



(6) Other income

(80)



(80)



(686)



(369) Refining & Marketing gross margin

4,436



1,295



17,977



2,603 Plus (Less):





















Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization)

2,879



2,699



10,683



9,806 Depreciation and amortization

455



464



1,850



1,870 Gross margin excluded from and other income included

in Refining & Marketing margin(a)

(54)



(132)



82



(485) Other taxes included in Refining & Marketing margin

(41)



(38)



(173)



(142) Refining & Marketing margin

7,675



4,288



30,419



13,652 LIFO inventory credit

(176)



—



(148)



— Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO

inventory credit $ 7,499

$ 4,288

$ 30,271

$ 13,652























Refining & Marketing margin by region:





















Gulf Coast $ 2,877

$ 1,987

$ 12,038

$ 5,163 Mid-Continent

3,212



1,242



12,013



5,465 West Coast

1,410



1,059



6,220



3,024 Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO

inventory credit $ 7,499

$ 4,288

$ 30,271

$ 13,652

(a) Reflects the gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, of other related operations included in the Refining & Marketing segment and processing of credit card transactions on behalf of certain of our marketing customers, net of other income.

