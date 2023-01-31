Munich Re partners with CloudCover offering a comprehensive $1 Million Ransomware Warranty Guarantee

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCover® is an AI-generative cybersecurity threat prevention platform, today announced the inclusion of the $1 Million Ransomware Warranty backed and insured by the Munich Re Group. The Ransomware Warranty offering has never been more necessary, as ransomware attacks are on the rise including high-profile breaches in energy infrastructure, finance, and healthcare.

CloudCover offers a fully integrated cybersecurity platform that addresses risk aware, risk control, and risk transfer elements for its clients. For the first time, customers not only can protect against attacks, but are offered an insured warranty guaranteeing protection. For the IT executive, this is ground-breaking. For the executive suite, the potential liability resulting from attacks is abated.

CloudCover's patented AI-generative, automated microsecond network detection is a real game changer that can stop the increase in attacks. This product offering forms part of CloudCover's cybersecurity platform, which has been thoroughly penetration tested, verifying CloudCover as providing advanced protection from "never-before-seen" and "never-before-known" malware.

Current malware is attacking at millisecond speeds, utilizing AI-methods which cannot be stopped by human-based reactive solutions. These legacy security solutions cannot protect, creating a perfect storm of corporate liability and exposure. CloudCover supports the continued commitment to protect the current cybersecurity landscape by collecting and analyzing all egress-ingress threat data from all corners of an organization's network thus creating a clear concise security "firewall everywhere" throughout the entire organization.

"In our experience, the best products come with a warranty – and cybersecurity platforms shouldn't be any different," says Stephen Cardot, CEO of CloudCover. "In addition to the efficacy proven by some of the most aggressive testing, we've worked with organizations in a myriad of industries — protecting their networks from cyber-attacks that could have become ransomware events. This Ransomware Warranty protects you financially from malware that turns into a ransomware event, so if you place the security of your network in our trust, we'll guarantee ransomware protection."

The CloudCover Ransomware Warranty represents one of several network protection offerings the Company will roll out in 2023 which will produce an entirely new cyber insurance market category – cybersecurity embedded network-centric cyber insurance. Cybersecurity network insurance and cybersecurity data insurance launches are planned for May/June 2023, respectively.

CloudCover is a full-telemetry AI-generative platform which has reimagined how cybersecurity can protect network infrastructure. By delivering the most advanced extended network prevention solution that eliminates malware threats at microsecond-response speeds, CloudCover is second to none. The CloudCover Platform establishes an AI/ML-based security orchestration automated response layer to a customer's existing cybersecurity stack translating threat detection into near zero false-positive accuracy at microsecond speeds.

