Nobu Hospitality Announces Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Al Marjan Island Underscoring Its Regional Presence

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the luxury lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, has signed a management agreement with Enevoria Development FZ-LLC, to develop the Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. This is the brand's second hotel and residence development in the UAE following the announcement of Abu Dhabi in late 2022.

The Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences shall be located on the pristine Al Marjan Island, offering over 7.8 km of unspoiled beaches and stunning waterfront views of the Arabian Gulf. Nobu Hotel and Nobu Restaurant will also encompass a spa and fitness facility, swimming pools, and a Nobu beach club. Whether as a residence or holiday home the property will also create a premier lifestyle beach community introducing 300 branded Nobu residences offering exclusive benefits to Nobu residents.

Ras Al Khaimah is the northernmost Emirate steeped in culture and 7,000 years of history located 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport and 25 minutes from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport. The Emirate is undergoing a tourism and living transformation with significant development underway. Renowned for its peaceful and leisure setting and endless outdoor recreational activities, the destination is a welcome respite for regional and international travelers and residents.

Evgeniy Yakubovskiy, General Manager Enevoria Development FZ-LLC, said "As high-end property developers, we are delighted to partner with one of the leading and fastest growing global luxury hospitality brands on Al Marjan Island. Our collaboration with Nobu Hospitality will be instrumental in creating a signature international property ensuring impeccable lifestyle that is an integral part of our brand philosophy and a hallmark of Nobu style, combining flawless functionality with ground-breaking design solutions as well as an aesthetic minimalistic elegance."

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality comments "We are thrilled to be continuing our expansion within the UAE and the vision for Al Marjan Island and Ras Al Khaimah aligns seamlessly with the Nobu brand. The charm of Al Marjan Island is the ideal setting for our guests and in developing a community who are seeking an authentic destination lifestyle and living experience. We are proud to partner with Enevoria on this exciting development and look forward to introducing Nobu Al Marjan Island to guests and residents alike."

Signing ceremony for Enevoria, Al Marjan, and Nobu Hospitality, sitting from left to right: Tariq Bsharat - Director of Strategy & Business Development at Marjan, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa - Founder & Partner at Nobu Hospitality, Abdulla Al Abdouli – CEO at Marjan, and Marina Rudneva – Managing Partner of Enevoria Development (PRNewswire)

Signing Ceremony Enevoria, Al Marjan, and Nobu Hospitality, left to right: Tariq Bsharat - Director of Strategy & Business Development at Marjan, Meir Teper - Founder and Partner at Nobu Hospitality, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa - Founder and Partner at Nobu Hospitality, Abdulla Al Abdouli - CEO at Marjan, Marina Rudneva - Managing Partner of Enevoria Development (PRNewswire)

