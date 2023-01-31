Robert Half Named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary Protiviti, has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The index tracks the performance of companies around the world committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.

"Fostering a culture of belonging — where all employees can connect, thrive and grow — is core to our success as a company as we promote equality in the workplace," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "We are particularly proud of the enhanced programs and resources we offer to support women, who make up more than half of Robert Half's global workforce and hold many of our key leadership positions."

Robert Half recently enhanced benefits that help meet the needs of families in the workforce, including an increase in both adoption assistance and fertility treatment coverage, a Support for Families initiative for parents and caregivers, and a flexible work model that allows employees the opportunity to work where and when they'll be most successful while supporting business needs.

Additionally, the mission of Robert Half's Global Women's Employee Network, and Protiviti's Gender Equality in Technology and IT and Initiative for the Growth and Retention of Women, are designed to champion and amplify women's perspectives in the workforce while creating networks, community and growth opportunities for women across the globe.

"The success of our Employee Network Groups demonstrates the value of empowering employees to connect on a variety of levels," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "We continue to see heightened levels of engagement, education and leadership as they come together in support of building an inclusive culture."

Robert Half was recently named to the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ list and recognized by Forbes as a World's Top Female-Friendly Company. Robert Half is also a supporter of the Women's Empowerment Principles, a joint initiative of the UN Global Compact and UN Women.

