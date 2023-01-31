Study Results Published in Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology Show Sustained Clinically Significant Improvements in Glycemic Control in Over 144,000 People with Diabetes Using a Smart Blood Glucose Meter and Mobile App

The full publication is available with open access at: Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology (JDST), Improved Glycemic Control Using a Bluetooth®-Connected Blood Glucose Meter and a Mobile Diabetes App: Real-World Evidence From Over 144,000 People With Diabetes.

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring, today announced that the peer-reviewed Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology (JDST) has published Improved Glycemic Control Using a Bluetooth Connected Blood Glucose Meter and a Mobile Diabetes App: Real-World Evidence From Over 144,000 People With Diabetes, detailing results from a retrospective analysis of real-world data from over 144,000 people with diabetes – one of the largest combined blood glucose meter (BGM) and mobile diabetes app datasets ever published. These 180-day findings expand on the results from a 90-day timeframe first presented at the 82nd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association in June 2022.

The real-world data provides insights into improved glycemic metrics among people with diabetes using a Bluetooth connected BGM together with a diabetes management digital app - in this study, patients used the OneTouch Verio Flex® meter and OneTouch Reveal® app.

"The overwhelming majority, approximately 95%, of people with diabetes who monitor their blood glucose rely on cost-effective blood glucose monitoring with a blood glucose meter. It is critical that we continue to research how they can get the most health benefits from their blood glucose meter readings," said study co-author, Dr. Elizabeth Holt, Head of Global Medical, Clinical, and Safety, LifeScan. "These findings, from the largest patient population we have studied to date, offer real-world evidence that people with diabetes can further increase their health benefits by using their Bluetooth connected blood glucose meter in tandem with a diabetes app on their smartphone."

The retrospective analysis showed that, overall, people with diabetes with at least 180 readings within the 180-day timeframe using the OneTouch Reveal® app with the OneTouch Verio Flex® meter:

experienced better glycemic control, improving glucose readings in range (70-180 mg/dL) by +6.1 percentage points (54.5% to 60.6%) in T1D, and +11.9 percentage points (68.2% to 80.1%) in T2Ds;

reduced hyperglycemic readings (>180 mg/dL) by −6.6 percentage points (40.5% to 33.9%) in T1Ds, and −12.0 percentage points (30.3% to 18.3%) in T2Ds;

reduced mean glucose by -11.4 mg/dL in T1Ds, and -19.5 mg/dL in T2Ds.

All glycemic changes were statistically significant (P < .005 level).

(See TABLE).

The data also showed that a cohort spending as few as 10 to 20 minutes per week in the OneTouch Reveal® app connected to the OneTouch Verio Flex® meter showed:

improved glucose readings in range (70-180 mg/dL) in T1Ds by +7.0 percentage points, and in T2Ds by +12.0 percentage points;

reduced hyperglycemic readings (>180 mg/dL) in T1Ds by -7.7 percentage points, and -12.1 percentage points in T2Ds.

Study Methodology

This analysis included two separate datasets extracted from the LifeScan data lake. The first dataset covered 24,386 T1Ds and 119,876 T2Ds using the OneTouch Verio Flex® meter with the OneTouch Reveal® app over a 90-day timeframe, and the second dataset covered 16,591 T1Ds and 97,119 T2Ds over a 180-day timeframe, again using the OneTouch Verio Flex® meter with the OneTouch Reveal® app. Data from the first 14 days using the OneTouch Verio Flex® meter with the OneTouch Reveal® app were compared with the 14 days prior to 90- and 180-day timepoints using paired within-subject differences.

TABLE: Effect of App Engagement Level on Glycemia and Monitoring Behavior in PWDs.

TABLE: Effect of App Engagement Level on Glycemia and Monitoring Behavior in PWDs. Abbreviation: PWDs, people with diabetes. (PRNewswire)

About the OneTouch® brand made by LifeScan

LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. LifeScan.com and OneTouch.com.

