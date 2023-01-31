USA Pickleball Reports Nearly 30% Increase in Membership During 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball, today published its annual growth report, containing important industry metrics recorded in 2022.

As the sport continued to expand across the country, USA Pickleball saw its membership increase nearly 30 percent over 2021. The National Governing Body currently has a membership base of nearly 69,000 strong, a major uptick compared to 53,110 in 2021.

Some of the highlights include:

Membership : 68,697 registered USA Pickleball members, an increase of 29.4% over 2021.





Certified Facilities: The organization's Places2Play database grew from 9,167 to a total of 10,724 USA Pickleball-registered facilities in North America . This equates to 130 new locations per month, or more than four per day.





Approved Paddles & Balls: The USA Pickleball Equipment & Evaluation Committee (EEC) and its independent lab tested and approved 525 new paddles and 34 new balls in 2022.





USA Pickleball Ambassadors: 1,973 dedicated volunteers who actively promote the game at the local level by supporting new programs and facilities.





Sanctioned Events: USA Pickleball sanctioned 237 tournaments in 2022 compared to 153 in 2021, including USA Pickleball's own Indoor National Championships, National Championships and the first-ever Diamond Amateur Championship.





2022 National Championships: The 2022 Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships drew nearly 2,300 amateur players, while the sport's top professional players competed for $150,000 in prize money, compared to $90,000 in 2021. On November 13 , the event also set the record for the largest-ever attendance in the history of the sport at 5,522.





Facilities Development: USA Pickleball directly supports the development pipeline for over $100M in new facilities, including over 25 Regional- and Sector-level venues.

