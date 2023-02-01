Advalight Partners with Dr. Daniel Barrett to Provide Great Results with Minimal Downtime with the ADVATx

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advalight, the globally renowned company behind one of the most sophisticated dermatology lasers in the world, the ADVATx, is proud to announce Dr. Daniel Barrett, a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, nose and body, as the newest partner to offer the new standard of simple to use, no downtime, non-ablative laser treatments in Beverly Hills.

Travis Mahan, President of ADVALight shared, "We are excited to partner with Dr. Barrett to offer the ADVATx to address patients' skin concerns from vascular, acne and scarring to wrinkles, hyperpigmentation (including melasma) and sun damage with one of the most sophisticated lasers in the market. Dr. Barrett's passion for results with minimal downtime perfectly aligns with ADVATx's technology and the incredible results we continue to see."

ADVATx from Advalight combines the gold standard wavelength for eliminating vascular abnormalities with the new gold standard for non-ablative resurfacing allowing physicians and health care providers to treat 25 FDA/CE cleared indications ranging from vascular abnormalities to rosacea, acne, wrinkle reduction, melasma and hyperpigmentation on virtually all skin types.

"My practice is touted for providing natural looking results using the most cutting edge technologies and staying on the front line of emerging trends and techniques. ADVATx fits perfectly into my current practice offerings. I am also really looking forward to incorporating the laser into my scar management protocol following surgery." - Dr. Daniel Barrett

Two of the most popular treatment options with the ADVATx include:

ADVA Bright : A combination of high powered yellow and infrared laser energy that improves skin tone, texture, and overall skin health by targeting the vascular components of melasma, dyschromia, sun damage and unwanted pigment while simultaneously reducing wrinkles, limiting oil production and shrinking pore size. This treatment will ensure that you'll leave the clinic with a youthful glow to your skin.





ADVA Clear: Combining pure yellow and high-powered infrared laser energy this treatment eliminates rosacea, acne, acne scars and undesired vascular abnormalities such as telangiectasia, hemangiomas and venous lakes, restoring your skin to a more youthful and healthy state.

Treatments will be available at Barrett Plastic Surgery starting February 2023.

ABOUT BARRETT PLASTIC SURGERY

Barrett Plastic Surgery specializes in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, nose, and body. Surgeons at Barrett Plastic Surgery practice world-renowned scar management protocols and meticulous closure techniques developed by Dr. Daniel Barrett to minimize pain, downtime, and scarring.

Driven by compassion, quality, and innovation, Barrett Plastic Surgery's mission is to provide natural-looking results with a holistic approach to enable people to feel even better about themselves. For more on Barrett Plastic Surgery, please visit: https://www.drdanielbarrett.com/ or https://www.instagram.com/drdanielbarrett/

ABOUT ADVALIGHT

Advalight is the company behind ADVATx and was founded in 2006 as a result of our founders PhD studies at the Technical University of Denmark.

The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has a sales and service office in San Diego, CA, USA. ADVATx is available through our network of global distributors.

