Equip Your Samsung S23 with UAG Unrivaled Protection

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), manufacturers of rugged and lightweight mobile device cases and accessories, today launched an extensive collection of case options for the new line of Samsung Galaxy S23 devices. With a heavy emphasis on durability and design, these cases are built to go further.

"We are excited to bring to market the most durable and functional collection we've ever had for the new S23 devices," UAG's Vice President of Brand and Creative, Casey Bevington says. "Additionally, we have brought the trusted Metropolis LT Pro to the Samsung offering, and infused it with DuPont Kevlar®, making for a sleek and ultra-rugged case."

The full collection offers design updates to all 11 cases, each one built with the intention to both protect the device and enhance its design and functionality.

The full Samsung Galaxy S23 line includes:

Monarch Pro Kevlar ® /Monarch Pro : The most durable and confidence-inspiring case in the UAG line-up, the Monarch Pro Kevlar ® and Monarch Pro are handcrafted and built to last. This case is designed with 25 feet of drop protection, a soft impact-resistant core and a protective screen surround. The oversized tactile buttons and traction grip lend to a comfortable in hand feel. These cases are wireless charging compatible and the incorporation of Dupont Kevlar ® technology offers unparalleled drop protection for whatever the journey brings. : The most durable and confidence-inspiring case in the UAG line-up, the Monarch Pro Kevlarand Monarch Pro are handcrafted and built to last. This case is designed with 25 feet of drop protection, a soft impact-resistant core and a protective screen surround. The oversized tactile buttons and traction grip lend to a comfortable in hand feel. These cases are wireless charging compatible and the incorporation of Dupont Kevlartechnology offers unparalleled drop protection for whatever the journey brings.

Monarch Kevlar ® /Monarch : Built to take devices further, the Monarch and Monarch Kevlar ® are constructed with a soft, impact-resistant core, traction grip for handling and a protective screen surround for reinforced drop protection. These cases are wireless-charging compatible, and the Monarch Kevlar ® incorporates Kevlar® materials for enhanced protection against the elements. : Built to take devices further, the Monarch and Monarch Kevlarare constructed with a soft, impact-resistant core, traction grip for handling and a protective screen surround for reinforced drop protection. These cases are wireless-charging compatible, and the Monarch Kevlarincorporates Kevlar® materials for enhanced protection against the elements.

Metropolis LT Pro : New this year for the Samsung Galaxy product line, the Metropolis LT Pro has been designed specifically for the S23 form. Infused with Dupont Kevlar ® across the entire back of the case, the durable material provides sleek and stylish protection. The case meets military drop-test standards and boasts 18 feet of drop protection, lightweight construction, and supports wireless charging. New this year for the Samsung Galaxy product line, the Metropolis LT Pro has been designed specifically for the S23 form. Infused with Dupont Kevlaracross the entire back of the case, the durable material provides sleek and stylish protection. The case meets military drop-test standards and boasts 18 feet of drop protection, lightweight construction, and supports wireless charging.

Civilian : The Civilian provides a modern and sleek approach to UAG's rugged durability. Meeting military drop-test standards with protection up to 20 feet, this case offers a soft impact-resistant core, a HyperCush Impact Protection System, and oversized tactile buttons. The Civilian is also wireless-charging compatible. : The Civilian provides a modern and sleek approach to UAG's rugged durability. Meeting military drop-test standards with protection up to 20 feet, this case offers a soft impact-resistant core, a HyperCush Impact Protection System, and oversized tactile buttons. The Civilian is also wireless-charging compatible.

Pathfinder SE /Pathfinder : The case that started it all, the Pathfinder offers functional protection for the Samsung Galaxy S23 line. Featuring an armored shell and an impact-resistant soft core, this case is featherlight while still providing 16 feet of drop protection. The screen surround and scratch-resistant skid pads are designed with the adventurer in mind. : The case that started it all, the Pathfinder offers functional protection for the Samsung Galaxy S23 line. Featuring an armored shell and an impact-resistant soft core, this case is featherlight while still providing 16 feet of drop protection. The screen surround and scratch-resistant skid pads are designed with the adventurer in mind.

Plasma : Designed in the unmistakable signature UAG armor frame, the Plasma offers durable protection in a translucent package. Its low-perimeter edge with tactile grip allows for more secure handling on the go, providing definitive protection from the elements. : Designed in the unmistakable signature UAG armor frame, the Plasma offers durable protection in a translucent package. Its low-perimeter edge with tactile grip allows for more secure handling on the go, providing definitive protection from the elements.

Plyo Pro/Plyo: The Plyo and Plyo Pro combine reliable, military-tested drop protection with a modern, polished aesthetic, offering beautiful, everyday armor and security for phones. The models feature a lightweight construction, a dependable UAG armor shell, and an impact-resistant soft core. Scratch-resistant skid pads and air-soft corners offer cushioning, and a slim profile provides a great in-hand feel with easy accessibility. Both series are wireless-charging compatible. : The Plyo and Plyo Pro combine reliable, military-tested drop protection with a modern, polished aesthetic, offering beautiful, everyday armor and security for phones. The models feature a lightweight construction, a dependable UAG armor shell, and an impact-resistant soft core. Scratch-resistant skid pads and air-soft corners offer cushioning, and a slim profile provides a great in-hand feel with easy accessibility. Both series are wireless-charging compatible.

New this year, UAG is additionally offering the Flex Shield Plus – a shock-proof, expertly designed screen protector that offers a 3D molded shape to match the curvature of the face of the Plus-sized Galaxy S23 Ultra device. The shield is anti-fingerprint, antimicrobial, and scratch-resistant to leave screens crystal clear and protected.

UAG's Samsung Galaxy S23 collection is now available at select retailers and online at www.urbanarmorgear.com .

About Urban Armor Gear

Founded over a decade ago on a simple premise; to make a superior product that would allow us to take our tech further. Today we continue to create quality rugged protective gear for your essential tech devices; developed from an obsessive dedication to quality, a commitment to inspired design, and fueled by an authentic community. Designed, engineered and proven in Southern California, we are Built to Go Further, we are UAG.

Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information

