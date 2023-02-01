GiveSmart Honored with 3 Winter 2023 TrustRadius Best of Awards

The leading fundraising and donor management solution wins Best Relationship, Best Value for Price, and Best Feature Set

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveSmart, the leading fundraising management system for nonprofits, schools, and associations, today announced it has been recognized by the Winter 2023 TrustRadius Best of Awards in all award categories for Nonprofit Fundraising technology.

GiveSmart earned all three Best of Awards, receiving acclaim for offering the Best Relationship, Best Value for Price, and Best Feature Set. These accolades are a testament to GiveSmart's delivery of its marketing promises, implementation success, and customer retention behavior. GiveSmart moves missions forward for nearly 8,500 organizations annually.

"It is always humbling to receive award-winning praise from our customers," shared Steve Greanias, GiveSmart General Manager. "We strive to deliver quality, easy-to-use technology, and genuine experiences to all of our partners, and these accolades reflect that. Our mission is to best serve our customers at every turn, as they continue to better their communities."

GiveSmart is today's leading fundraising and donor management solution for the modern nonprofit. Its fundraising platform with configurable, mobile-friendly campaigns, peer-to-peer giving, auction and event management, and secure payment processing allows organizations to accelerate their fundraising and nurture lasting relationships with donors and sponsors all year round. This trusted technology offers flexible, customizable features. Whether organizations host a distinguished, annual event or are looking for a platform to support any fundraiser, GiveSmart is the trusted choice.

TrustRadius is the most trusted review site for business technology and helps buyers make better product decisions based on unbiased and insightful reviews. In 2021, TrustRadius launched its Best of Awards to highlight highly-rated software products in an effort to help buyers make informed decisions based on trusted reviews from their peers.

"GiveSmart has won Winter 2023 Best of Awards for Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price, and Best Relationship in the Nonprofit Fundraising category," said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius. "These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers. 88% of reviewers said they were happy with GiveSmart's feature set and 87% said it delivered good value for the price. GiveSmart also received a 9.1/10 rating for vendor relationship both pre- and post-sale."

About GiveSmart

GiveSmart is a mobile bidding, fundraising, event management, and donor management software. Our mission is to help nonprofits, schools, and foundations reach their fundraising goals while creating an engaging, exciting, and easy giving experience for their donors. All. Year. Round. GiveSmart has helped our partners raise over $5.7 billion. Learn more at givesmart.com.

