InstaVolt partnered with TatvaSoft for EV Charging Mobile App Development

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global custom software development organisation, TatvaSoft, announces collaboration with InstaVolt , one of the UK's leading electric vehicle charging networks.

InstaVolt's goal is to provide the simplest and most transparent approach to EV charging in the UK, where customers can operate the chargers using any contactless debit/credit card and only pay for the electricity they use. The company needed a technology partner that could deliver bespoke software requirements, including an eMSP and an EV charging mobile application to expand its customer offering, while maintaining its ease-of-use and class-leading reliability that are central to its customer proposition.

TatvaSoft developed a highly scalable microservices-based serverless solution, implementing industry-standard EV-network communication protocols, OCPP and OCPI. The software platform developed included the eMSP back-office services required to support the customer facing mobile app. Electric vehicle drivers using the mobile app can view InstaVolt locations and charging station availability via an interactive map. At the charging station, customers can use the App to start/stop and pay for the charging session. TatvaSoft has also developed additional functionality to support Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and routing services to further enhance the charging experience.

Chief Technology Officer at InstaVolt, Gary Kirkland, said, "We chose TatvaSoft as our software provider because of our confidence in the service they provide. The team at TatvaSoft took a collaborative approach, working closely with the InstaVolt team to build out our vision to deliver class leading eMSP services to our customers. TatvaSoft's agile method of working has been the key to delivering the software platform to our required times scales and budget, allowing InstaVolt to move quickly in an ever-changing market."

About InstaVolt

InstaVolt owns, installs, and maintains rapid electric vehicle charging units nationwide, giving landowners the opportunity to earn a rental income by housing them, and giving EV drivers access to the fastest charging available. It believes that charging an electric vehicle should be quick and easy. It's why, unlike many other companies, InstaVolt operates an 'open charger' model, so anyone can use its charging points on a pay-as-you-go basis. No membership cards are required.

At the company's core is a mission to make the UK and Europe an easier place to recharge. The company won "Private Sector Infrastructure of the Year" for the second consecutive year at the Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence (EVIE) Awards 2021 and topped the Zap-Map survey for the 4th year in a row, named as the UK's Best Public Network. It was also voted as the UK's most reliable public EV charging network, as voted by readers of What Car? Magazine in July 2021.

More info: www.instavolt.co.uk

About TatvaSoft

TatvaSoft is a well-established custom web and enterprise mobile app development organization proficient in developing top-notch IT solutions for businesses across the world. TatvaSoft has successfully served more than 900 global clients and gained a reputation for delivering the latest digital transformations.

More info: www.tatvasoft.com

