Over $34.4 Million Sold Last Week Through HiBid, with Fitness Equipment, Antiques, Rare Coins, and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 638,000 lots were sold through HiBid in last week's auctions, generating over $34.4 million in gross auction proceeds. From January 23rd through the 29th, 1,467 online-only and webcast auctions were held on HiBid, which averaged 1.71 million bids on the site per day. Currently there are hundreds of auctions on the site, some of which feature valuable coins and paper currency, exercise equipment, football and baseball trading cards, classic comic books, an original Nintendo Game Boy, and a wide range of vintage and antique dishes, knick-knacks, figurines, furniture, and décor.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.
January 23rd-29th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
GAP: $34.4 Million
Lots Sold: 638,764
Online-Only Auctions: 1,370
Webcast Auctions: 97
Average Bidders Per Day: 1.06 Million
Average Bids Per Day: 1.71 Million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Gold, Silver, and Coin Auction
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: January 13th-February 7th
Seller: Gibson Auction & Realty, LLC
View Auction Catalog
Late-Model Corporate Gym, High-End Equipment, Weights, and More
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: December 31st-February 8th
Seller: CIE International LLC DBA C2 Management
View Auction Catalog
Antiques, Tools, and Household Items
Auction Type: Online-Only
Date: February 5th
Seller: Bostwick Auctions
View Auction Catalog
Unclaimed Property, Police Seizures, and Government Surplus
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: January 28th-February 5th
Seller: Washington Surplus Inc
View Auction Catalog
About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex