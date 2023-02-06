SquadLocker Announces CEO Transition

George Overholser Appointed Chief Executive Officer

WARWICK, R.I., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SquadLocker today announced that George Overholser has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Overholser succeeds Gary Goldberg who will transition to a President and Founder title, effective today.

Overholser is an executive with experience in scaling businesses and an extraordinary track record of success. He specializes in transformations to drive growth, having held key leadership roles including as a member of Capital One's founding management team, where he headed up strategy and oversaw the launch of 20 new businesses. Subsequently, Overholser was an early investor and long-time board member at VistaPrint, where he participated in the building of a second billion-dollar enterprise.

"George's appointment and the strategic transition announced today are the culmination of a succession plan that we have contemplated for more than a year," said Gary Goldberg, President, and SquadLocker Founder. "We are confident he is the right leader to take on the position of CEO at SquadLocker, helping to guide us through our next phase of rapid growth. As he leverages his extensive experience with Capital One and VistaPrint, I am looking forward to great things for SquadLocker."

Overholser stated, "I am proud to take on the SquadLocker CEO role and look forward to leading this great company through its next phase of rapid growth. Gary and his team created a company that is unique in its ability to combine software smarts with deep textile manufacturing know-how. In particular, SquadLocker's ability to launch tens of thousands of customized online stores at a time, while integrating them seamlessly into partners' workflows, is unparalleled. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to add to the strong foundation they have built."

"It has been a privilege to serve as SquadLocker's CEO," continued Goldberg. "And I am thrilled that George has accepted the position. I believe his experience, leadership, and enthusiasm are exactly what we need as we drive the company forward and this new shift also allows me the opportunity to continue to focus on what I love most about SquadLocker: innovation of our textile processing, breaking boundaries of the single unit manufacturing paradigm, as well as investing my time into industry relationships."

SquadLocker is the leading custom apparel and gear software and fulfillment company transforming how sports organizations, schools, and businesses develop and distribute custom goods. Through its collaborative software platform, SquadLocker offers a suite of free services that free up time, offer brand control, and alleviate the burdens of managing and distributing custom apparel and gear. SquadLocker is powered by a team focused on helping teachers, coaches, mentors, and youth leaders win back time to help every kid realize and reach their full potential. To learn more, visit SquadLocker.com .

