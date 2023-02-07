Universal Music Group N.V. To Participate in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Annual Investor Meeting

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sir Lucian Grainge, will be interviewed at Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.'s Annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 4:00PM CET (3:00PM GMT).

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Music Group) (PRNewswire)

To listen to the webcast, please visit investors.universalmusic.com.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Media

James Murtagh-Hopkins – communicationsnl@umusic.com

Investors

Erika Begun – investorrelations@umusic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Music Group N.V.