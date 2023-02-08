Qdrant Solutions Launches Managed Cloud Platform of Open-Source Vector Search Database.

BERLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qdrant Solutions is excited to announce the launch of its managed cloud platform for Qdrant, an open-source vector search database written in Rust. After two years of development, Qdrant was recently released in the major version 1.0 and is now ready for enterprise use. This powerful and efficient vector search solution boasts a number of features that make it stand out in the market, including its blazing-fast performance, stability, and advanced one-stage filtering support.

The managed cloud platform, which is now available, offers users the convenience of a fully-managed service while still allowing them to take advantage of Qdrant's powerful features without handling the complexities of maintaining their own infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer Qdrant as a managed cloud service," said Andre Zayarni, CEO of Qdrant Solutions. "This is the culmination of two years of hard work and dedication, and we are confident that it will be a game changer for the industry. Its powerful feature set, combined with the convenience of a fully-managed service, makes it the perfect solution for startups and enterprises looking for a reliable and efficient vector search technology."

The managed cloud platform of Qdrant is available now and can be accessed through the website .

About Qdrant Solutions

Qdrant Solutions is a leading provider of vector similarity search technology. Founded in 2021, Qdrant Solutions is dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes to develop their novel AI-based solutions using performant and affordable vector search technology.

