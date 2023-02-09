CleanSpark Reports First Quarter FY2023 Financial Results

First quarter revenue of $27.8 million, net GAAP loss of $(29.0) million and Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.4) million; Mined 1,531 Bitcoin, a 132% increase over same prior year period
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company"), America's Bitcoin Miner™, today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
"We have reliably grown, quarter over quarter, as we execute an operational strategy that we believe makes us one of the fastest growing, most reliable, and most efficient publicly traded bitcoin miners in North America," said Chief Executive Officer Zach Bradford. "While we faced headwinds due to depressed bitcoin prices during most of our fiscal first quarter, we persisted and grew. Our average hashrate rapidly increased, outpacing global hashrate, and we mined the most bitcoin ever in a single quarter. Last month we had our highest monthly production ever, at nearly 700 bitcoins. We are starting to see all the hard work we put in during our last quarter pay off and we expect to continue to deliver on our goals as we work toward our calendar year end guidance of 16 EH/s."
"Exactly one year ago we shared our vision and strategy for being a top five miner. Not only did we achieve that goal rather quickly, but we have also set the tone for other miners about what a proper and prudent business model looks like in this industry," said Chief Financial Officer Gary A. Vecchiarelli. "We have been thoughtful and calculated buyers in this market, seeking out accretive acquisitions and efficiently deploying capital. We have been successful in sourcing and closing transactions which not only grow our percentage of the total global hash rate, but also produce meaningful bitcoin and cash flow while still paying down what little debt we have. Despite recent macro headwinds in our first quarter, we are excited for 2023 as a year of continued execution and growth."
Q1 Financial Highlights
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
- Revenues for the quarter were $27.8 million, a decrease of $9.3 million, or 25%, from $37.1 million for the same prior year period.
- The Company recognized a net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2022, of $(29.0) million, compared to net income of $14.5 million for the same prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA* decreased to ($1.4) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $25.1 million from the same prior year period.
- The Company saw sequential revenues increase in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022. Revenues increased $1.6 million, or 6%, from the preceding fourth quarter. Net loss for the first quarter was ($29.0) million, decreasing $13.3 million from the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter net loss of ($42.3) million. Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.4) million, compared to $2.9 million in the preceding fourth quarter.
Balance Sheet Highlights as of December 31, 2022
Assets
- Cash: $2.1 million
- Bitcoin: $3.9 million (based upon a per bitcoin price of approximately $17,000 at December 31, 2022)
- Total Current assets: $21.2 million
- Total Mining assets(including prepaid deposits & miners, net of accumulated depreciation): $349.0 million
- Total Assets: $487 million
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
- Current Liabilities: $41.6 million
- Total Liabilities: $59.8 million
- Total Stockholders' Equity: $427.0 million
The Company's liquidity, in cash and bitcoin, was approximately $6.0m as of December 31, 2022. The Company's debt totaled $19.6 million at December 31, 2022, as the Company paid down $1.6 million or approximately 8% of its outstanding debt in the fourth quarter.
*See "Non-GAAP Measure" below.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America's Bitcoin Miner. Since 2014, we've helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we transitioned that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times' 2022 List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas and ranks thirteenth on Deloitte's Fast 500. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.
CLEANSPARK, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands, except par value and share amounts)
December 31,
September 30,
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,061
$
20,463
Accounts receivable, net
30
27
Inventory
392
216
Prepaid expense and other current assets
6,069
7,931
Bitcoin
3,863
11,147
Derivative investment asset
1,685
2,956
Investment in debt security, AFS, at fair value
639
610
Current assets held for sale
6,447
7,426
Total current assets
$
21,186
$
50,776
Property and equipment, net
$
434,777
$
376,781
Operating lease right of use asset
5,482
551
Intangible assets, net
6,213
6,485
Deposits on mining equipment
5,814
12,497
Other long-term asset
4,640
3,990
Goodwill
8,043
—
Long-term assets held for sale
634
1,545
Total assets
$
486,789
$
452,625
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
27,927
$
24,662
Operating lease liability
260
113
Finance lease liability
218
260
Contingent consideration
4,840
—
Current portion of long-term loans payable
7,504
7,786
Dividends payable
21
21
Current liabilities held for sale
830
1,199
Total current liabilities
$
41,600
$
34,041
Long-term liabilities
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
5,457
447
Finance lease liability, net of current portion
129
180
Loans payable, net of current portion
12,099
13,433
Long-term liabilities held for sale
469
512
Total liabilities
$
59,754
$
48,613
CLEANSPARK, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
($ in thousands, except par value and share amounts)
December 31,
September 30,
(Unaudited)
Stockholders' equity
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 71,743,930 and
72
56
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; Series A
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
651,907
599,898
Accumulated other comprehensive income
139
110
Accumulated deficit
(225,085)
(196,054)
Total stockholders' equity
427,035
404,012
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
486,789
$
452,625
CLEANSPARK, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
For the three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Revenues, net
Bitcoin mining revenue, net
$
27,746
$
36,975
Other services revenue
73
150
Total revenues, net
$
27,819
$
37,125
Costs and expenses
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)
20,416
5,636
Professional fees
2,831
3,102
Payroll expenses
9,802
7,328
General and administrative expenses
3,724
1,816
Loss on disposal of assets
—
278
Other impairment expense (related to bitcoin)
83
6,222
Realized loss (gain) on sale of bitcoin
517
(9,995)
Depreciation and amortization
19,329
7,427
Total costs and expenses
$
56,702
$
21,814
(Loss) Income from operations
(28,883)
15,311
Other income (expense)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
485
55
Realized gain on sale of equity security
—
1
Unrealized loss on equity security
—
(2)
Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative security
(1,271)
299
Interest income
70
33
Interest expense
(889)
(53)
Total other (expense) income
(1,605)
333
(Loss) Income before income tax (expense) or benefit
(30,488)
15,644
Income tax expense
—
—
(Loss) income from continuing operations
$
(30,488)
$
15,644
Discontinued operations
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
$
1,457
$
(1,158)
Income tax (expense) or benefit
—
—
Income (loss) on discontinued operations
$
1,457
$
(1,158)
Net (loss) income
$
(29,031)
$
14,486
Preferred stock dividends
—
315
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders
$
(29,031)
$
14,171
Other comprehensive income
29
18
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common shareholders
$
(29,002)
$
14,189
CLEANSPARK, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)(Continued)
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
For the three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
(Loss) income from continuing operations per common share - basic
$
(0.46)
$
0.38
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
66,395,174
40,279,938
(Loss) income from continuing operations per common share - diluted
(0.46)
0.38
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
66,395,174
40,485,761
Income (loss) on discontinued operations per common share - basic
$
0.02
$
(0.03)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
66,395,174
40,279,938
Income (loss) on discontinued operations per common share - diluted
$
0.02
$
(0.03)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
67,400,334
40,279,938
Non-GAAP Measure
The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company's non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization that excludes (i) impacts of interest, taxes, and depreciation; (ii) share-based compensation expense, unrealized gains/losses on securities, and, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration in respect of previously completed acquisitions, all of which are non-cash items that the Company believes are not reflective of its general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment, and the resulting expenses could vary significantly in comparison to other companies; (iii) non-cash impairment losses related to long-lived (including goodwill) and digital assets, which include the company's bitcoin for which the accounting requires significant estimates and judgment, and where the resulting expenses could vary significantly in comparison to other companies; (iv) realized gains and losses on sales of bitcoin and equity securities, the amounts of which are directly related to the unrealized gains and losses that are also excluded; (v) legal fees related to litigation and various transactions, which fees management does not believe are reflective of the Company's ongoing operating activities; (vi) gains and losses on disposal of assets, majority of which are related to obsolete or unrepairable machines that are no longer deployed; and (vii) gains and losses related to discontinued operations that would not be applicable to the Company's future business activities. The Company's management believes that providing a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes these items allows for meaningful comparisons between what the Company's management considers to be the Company's core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing the Company's management with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating its own core business operating results over different periods of time. In addition to management's internal use of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, the Company's management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is also useful to investors and analysts in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. The Company's management believes the foregoing to be the case even though some of the excluded items involve cash outlays and some of them recur on a regular basis (although management does not believe any of such items are normal operating expenses necessary to generate our bitcoin related revenues). For example, the Company expects that share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, will continue to be a significant recurring expense over the coming years and is an important part of the compensation provided to certain employees, officers, and directors. The Company has also excluded impairment losses on assets, including impairments of its bitcoin in its non-GAAP financial measures, which may continue to occur in future periods as a result of the Company's continued holdings of significant amounts of bitcoin.
The Company's Adjusted EBITDA measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. Although, the Company's management utilizes internally and presents Adjusted EBITDA, the Company only utilizes that measure supplementally and does not consider it to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.
Accordingly, the Company's non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation of, and should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the Company's consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP.
See below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP (i.e., net loss).
CLEANSPARK, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Revenues, net
Bitcoin mining, net
$
27,746
$
36,975
Other services revenue
73
150
Total revenues, net
$
27,819
$
37,125
Net (loss) income
$
(29,031)
$
14,486
Adjustments:
(Gain) loss on discontinued operations
$
(1,457)
$
1,158
Other impairment expense (related to bitcoin)
83
6,222
Depreciation and amortization
19,329
7,427
Share-based compensation expense
5,878
5,749
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(485)
(55)
Realized loss (gain) on sale of bitcoin
517
(9,995)
Realized gain on sale of equity security
—
(1)
Unrealized loss on equity security
—
2
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative security
1,271
(299)
Interest income
(70)
(33)
Interest expense
889
53
Loss on disposal of assets
—
278
Legal fees related to litigation
1,163
136
Legal fees related to financing & business development transactions
542
—
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
(1,371)
$
25,128
Three months ended
September 30, 2022
Revenues, net
Bitcoin mining, net
$
26,118
Other services revenue
55
Total revenues, net
$
26,173
Net loss
$
(42,301)
Adjustments:
Loss on discontinued operations
$
1,147
Other impairment expense (related to bitcoin)
758
Impairment expense – other
250
Impairment expense – goodwill
12,048
Depreciation and amortization
16,385
Share-based compensation expense
13,949
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
40
Realized gain on sale of bitcoin
(541)
Unrealized gain on derivative security
(194)
Interest income
(53)
Interest expense
703
Legal fees related to litigation
126
Legal fees related to financing & business development transactions
597
Severance expenses
15
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,929
