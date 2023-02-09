Rainbow Realty Group completes $11.5 million loan to California real estate portfolio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Realty Group II, LLC ("Rainbow") and its affiliates announced the closing of a senior mortgage cross-collateralized by 4 properties in Santa Barbara County, California. The properties are owned and operated by one of the largest farming, cultivating, manufacturing, processing, and distributing cannabis companies in California.

Rainbow Realty Group (PRNewswire)

The borrower has averaged 9-figure revenues over the last several years. It has a wide range of products that can be found in 90% of the dispensaries across the state of California. The properties in the collateral pool are industrial/commercial real estate, with 7 active cannabis licenses. Funds from this transaction will be used to refinance existing debt and to purchase equipment to help the borrower build out new product lines.

Kyle Shenfeld, President of Rainbow, remarked: "Rainbow's mortgage will benefit this best-in-class operator. Funds from the transaction will be used to bolster the company's balance sheet and to facilitate the manufacturing of new product lines, which are already selling like at a rapid pace. The borrower has a proven track record of launching the most competitive and best-selling products in California. We are thrilled to be a part of their next wave of innovation."

Capital remains constrained in the cannabis industry at large, and as a result, Rainbow's pipeline of opportunities is overflowing. Rainbow will continue raising capital into its second fund through the end of March 2023. For information about investing with Rainbow, please visit https://rainbowrg.com/invest-now/ or contact Tyler@rainbowrg.com (mailto: Tyler@rainbowrg.com )

About Rainbow Realty Group:

Rainbow Realty Group and its affiliates are real estate companies focused on retail and industrial properties with cannabis companies in the United States. Rainbow offers sale-leaseback and mortgage financing with a portfolio consisting of 57 properties across 9 states. Rainbow's parent and largest investor, Gould Investors L.P., has been in the real estate industry for over 60 years. Gould is a significant shareholder of NYSE:BRT and NYSE:OLP. For additional information please visit: https://rainbowrg.com/

Press contacts:

Tyler Gilliam

Tyler@rainbowrg.com (mailto: Tyler@rainbowrg.com )

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rainbow Realty Group, LLC