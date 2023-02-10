Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Celebrates Over 2 Million Units Sold in 2022

Bio Complete 3 is a Revolutionary All-In-One Optimal Gut Health Supplement That Includes Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Postbiotics to Support Healthy Gut Lining

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD™ Bio Complete 3 , one of the brand's best-selling supplements, celebrates sales of over two million units in 2022. Formulated by world-renowned heart surgeon and medical researcher Dr. Steven Gundry, this unique 3-pronged blend of probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics was crafted to support optimal gut health. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is the complete gut health package as it is the first product on the U.S. market to introduce CoreBiome™. CoreBiome is a one-of-a-kind postbiotic that helps users enjoy an "ironclad" gut lining by supporting greater energy levels and minimizing cravings for unhealthy foods for a slimmer waistline.†*

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is a Revolutionary All-In-One Optimal Gut Health Supplement That Includes Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Postbiotics to Support Healthy Gut Lining (PRNewswire)

What is Gundry MD Bio Complete 3?

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is a revolutionary all-in-one dietary supplement containing prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Each of these key ingredients helps maintain the good bacteria in the gut where it belongs and also supports a healthy immune system. Prebiotics in Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 help fuel the good bacteria in the gut, allowing them to thrive. While the probiotics in this dietary supplement boost the number of good gut bacteria to aid in digestion - and to tie it all together the postbiotics support the production of short-chain fatty acids that help fortify the gut lining to alleviate digestive issues. Populating your gut with beneficial bacteria is key for your health as about 70% of your immune system resides in your gut. Through Bio Complete 3's powerful gut cleanse program users can help restore their gut to support their immune system while supporting easier digestion, better weight management, more energy, and fewer unhealthy cravings.†*

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Key Ingredients

The three key active ingredients of Bio Complete 3 include:†*

Tributyrin (as CoreBiome™) - a postbiotic that speeds up the production of the short-chain fatty acid butyrate. Butyrate is produced when good bacteria in your gut help to break down the fiber in your body resulting in support of your overall health for a more energized, youthful life.

Sunfiber® - a fermented dietary fiber that contains characteristics of prebiotics and postbiotics. This helps users achieve lasting satiety, digestive support, and easier, more regular bathroom visits.

Bacillus Coagulans (ProDURA®) - a potent probiotic that helps support the balance of healthy bacteria in your gastrointestinal tract for smoother digestion.

How to Use Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

The suggested use of Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is to simply take two small capsules twice per day, preferably before a meal. Since Bio Complete 3 is an ultra-fast absorbing formula users can experience a real boost in energy and health you can feel as soon as it starts getting to work in the gut.†*

It is key to use Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 on a consistent basis. Dr. Gundry, founder of Gundry MD, takes his every morning and night before his first meal of the day and the last meal of the day.

Where to Purchase Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

Bio Complete 3 can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for the price of $69.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price money-back guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD Products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition research and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Beverly Hills, Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing diet and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, New York Times, Morning Joe and so many more outlets. Dr. Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code reveals the key to longevity is mitochondrial uncoupling. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com or @drstevengundry on Instagram, and @drgundrypodcast on TikTok ...

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press contact:

Dana Lewis

dana@stanton-company.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gundry MD