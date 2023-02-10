Egg Medical Names Gavin Philipps as Global Chief Commercial Officer

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Egg Medical, Inc., a medical technology company committed to reducing scatter radiation exposure during interventional angiographic procedures, is excited to announce that Gavin Philipps will be joining the executive team as the Global Chief Commercial Officer. Gavin brings over 25 years of commercial leadership experience in the medical field in new business development, building go-to-market strategies for new businesses, and building high performing teams. Gavin's years of experience span across the cardiovascular and surgical markets working with hospitals, surgery centers and OBL's to improve patient care and health care performance.

Prior to joining Egg Medical, Gavin served in various executive leadership roles, where he built teams and commercial strategies to help achieve significant growth across companies including Covidien, Boston Scientific, and Butterfly Network. He recently served as Vice President of Sales, Partnerships, Sales Operations at Butterfly Network, and prior to this role served over 18 years in leadership roles at Boston Scientific, most recently as the Vice President of Commercial/Sales for Prostate Health where he helped integrate technologies from two strategic acquisitions into the organization.

"We are thrilled to have Gavin join Egg Medical. Gavin brings a proven track record of commercializing medical products to our organization. Egg Medical is committed to reducing the occupational hazard posed by scatter radiation during interventional procedures. Gavin's commitment to bringing needed technologies to market will enable us to accelerate the market adoption of the Egg Nest™ radiation protection system and reduce the risks of radiation exposure for everyone in the cardiac cath lab." said Robert F. Wilson MD, Egg Medical Founder and CEO.

Gavin earned a BS in Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina. Gavin served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps and works with organizations like MedTechVets as a mentor for transitioning veterans. He is currently serving on the Board of Directors for Next Step Development Corporation, a non-profit helping build tiny homes for the homeless, along with several other volunteer leadership roles. Gavin is widely recognized as an inspirational leader who excels at developing organizations and teams, attracting talent and leading inclusively.

About Scatter Radiation

Scatter radiation is a form of secondary radiation created when the primary x-ray beam used to image the patient's anatomy during interventional fluoroscopy procedures is reflected off the patient's body in the procedure room. Physicians and staff who work in these environments are exposed to scatter radiation during medical procedures (such as angioplasty, stenting, and transcatheter valve treatment), putting them at increased risk for long-term health effects. Mounting published data show a link between this occupational radiation exposure and cancer, cataracts, hypertension, and neuro-degenerative issues, despite the use of standard x-ray shielding.

About the EggNest™ XR

The EggNest™ XR is a comprehensive, scatter radiation protection system fully integrated into the workflow of the modern Cath Lab. The system is built on a novel carbon fiber platform with integrated radiation shielding that replaces the patient mattress on the x-ray table. It protects the entire medical team regardless of location, dramatically reducing scatter radiation exposure. Testing performed by the company and confirmed by independent hospital studies have shown that the EggNest™ system reduces room scatter radiation by 91 percent vs. standard shielding.

