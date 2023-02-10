This Week in Consumer News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including some of America's favorite Valentine's Day treats, and another round of creative brands' Big Game promotions.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

PR Newswire Weekly Consumer Press Release Roundup, Feb. 6-10, 2023. Photo provided by The Wendy's Company. https://prn.to/3Y6dfkL (PRNewswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Wendy's Unveils Craveable 2 for $6 Deal on 2/6

Joining Wendy's current value lineup with fan-favorites like the 4 for $4 and $5 Biggie™ Bag, the 2 for $6 is available now for a limited time at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide. Talk about a match made in (deal) heaven! Joining Wendy's current value lineup with fan-favorites like the 4 forandBiggie™ Bag, the 2 foris available now for a limited time at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide. Talk about a match made in (deal) heaven! Panera Launches The Ultimate Accessory Ahead Of Fashion's Biggest Week: Introducing The BAGuette

Panera decided to step up to the plate to create a BAGuette bag designed in a way that it really should be: one that is stylish on the outside and also the perfect size to carry one of Panera's new Toasted Baguettes. Panera decided to step up to the plate to create a BAGuette bag designed in a way that it really should be: one that is stylish on the outside and also the perfect size to carry one of Panera's new Toasted Baguettes. Sweethearts sends 'sweet-and-desist' to Big Tech over 'like' button

This week, Sweethearts Candies, a product of Spangler Candy Company, is sending a "sweet-and-desist" open letter to all social media platforms sweetly requesting discontinuation of the use of the heart as a "like" button. The cheeky message states that the like button has lost its meaning and that Sweethearts is going to reinstate the value of sharing "like" with the world. This week, Sweethearts Candies, a product of Spangler Candy Company, is sending a "sweet-and-desist" open letter to all social media platforms sweetly requesting discontinuation of the use of the heart as a "like" button. The cheeky message states that the like button has lost its meaning and that Sweethearts is going to reinstate the value of sharing "like" with the world. Donatos Shows the Love Again This Valentine's Day

Searching for a unique way to show your love this Valentine's Day? Look no farther, as Donatos is bringing back its fan-favorite heart shaped pizzas in all of its traditional restaurants for a limited time from February 6-14 . Searching for a unique way to show your love this Valentine's Day? Look no farther, as Donatos is bringing back its fan-favorite heart shaped pizzas in all of its traditional restaurants for a limited time from The J.M. Smucker Co. Announces Agreement to Divest Several Pet Food Brands as Part of Continued Portfolio Optimization and Long-Term Growth Strategy

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell several pet food brands to Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri . The J.M. Smucker Co. announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell several pet food brands to Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company headquartered in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces Completion of Public Equity Offering and Provides Strategic Update

The Company will continue to execute its customer-focused turnaround plans by optimizing its store footprint, investing in inventory, and pursuing infrastructure improvements. The Company will continue to execute its customer-focused turnaround plans by optimizing its store footprint, investing in inventory, and pursuing infrastructure improvements.

Big Game, Big News

Now that it's just days away, we've seen a large influx of releases related to the Big Game—game-time ads, promotions, and more. Here are a few of this week's most notable:

