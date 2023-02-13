Angiocrine Bioscience Announces Poster Presentation of AB-205 Trial Data during the Annual Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has been selected by the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) for a poster presentation on its Phase 3 registration study AB-205-301 (E- CELERATE), a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of AB-205 in adults with lymphoma undergoing high-dose chemotherapy (HDT) and autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT). AB-205 is an intravenous investigational engineered cell therapy product being developed for multiple indications.

"Our investigators and Angiocrine are honored to be selected by ASTCT & CIBMTR to present at its annual meeting this February," commented Paul Finnegan, MD, Angiocrine CEO. "We look forward to Dr. Michael Scordo's presentation on the trial design of our AB-205 Phase 3 multi-center study (E-CELERATE)." E-CELERATE has been designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AB-205 as a treatment for damaged organ stem cell vascular niches caused by off-target cytotoxicity of HDT and prevent the progression of severe multi-organ complications, which can be life threatening and prolong hospitalization. The US Food and Drug Administration has conferred special regulatory status to AB-205 via the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy and Orphan Drug designations for this indication. Additionally, the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) has approved investing $15M in this Phase 3 registration study.

Tandem Meetings Info

Poster Session: Acute Regimen-Related Toxicity and Supportive Care

Session Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Session Time: 5:45 PM - 6:45 PM EST

Poster Number: 184

Poster Title: A Phase 3 Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of AB-205 Plus Standard of Care (SOC) Versus Placebo Plus SOC in Adults with Lymphoma Undergoing High-Dose Therapy and Autologous Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (E–CELERATE; NCT05181540): Trial in Progress

About AB-205

AB-205 is an experimental engineered cell therapy consisting of allogeneic E4ORF1+ human umbilical vein endothelial cells (E-CEL® cells). AB-205 is currently being studied in a single, pivotal Phase 3 registration trial, designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AB-205 in the treatment of severe multi-organ complications related to systemic, diffuse injury to the stem cell vascular niches of multiple organs sustained during high-dose chemotherapy. More information about the E-CELERATE trial and participating sites may be found at the National Institute of Health's ClinicalTrials.gov website - NCT05181540.

About Severe Toxicities and Complications during High-Dose Chemotherapy (HDT) and Autologous Hematopoietic Cell Transplant (AHCT)

HDT followed by AHCT is a curative treatment option for eligible patients with aggressive systemic lymphoma. Although highly effective in eradicating aggressive cancer cells, HDT also causes collateral damage to healthy tissue. The initial damage can quickly progress to serious and expensive complications despite state-of-the-art prophylactic measures. Most frequent complications involve the gastrointestinal and immune systems (low blood counts, infections); vital organ involvement can be life-threatening and prolong hospital stay.

About the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

CIRM was created by the people of California to accelerate stem cell treatments to patients with unmet medical needs, and act with a sense of urgency to succeed in that mission.

To meet this challenge, CIRM's team of highly trained and experienced professionals actively partners with both academia and industry in a hands-on, entrepreneurial environment to fast track the development of today's most promising stem cell technologies.

With $5.5 billion in funding and more than 150 active stem cell programs in its portfolio, CIRM is one of the world's largest institutions dedicated to helping people by bringing the future of cellular medicine closer to reality.

For more information go to www.cirm.ca.gov.

About Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc.

Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Advanced Reparative Medicines consisting of engineered human endothelial cells (E-CEL cells). Angiocrine utilizes its proprietary E-CEL Platform to create multiple versions of E-CEL cells to repair damaged tissues and organs and to treat serious medical conditions.

