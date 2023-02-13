Avocados From Mexico® Asks Fans to Make a Move in the "Ripe" Direction by Changing New York City's Iconic Nickname to "The Big Avocado"

Following a buzzed about Big Game ad, the brand is launching a social sharing campaign to make the world better by freshening the city's famous moniker

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the brand's 8th iconic appearance in the Big Game, Avocados From Mexico® is calling on all New Yorkers (and New York lovers), to make the world better by coming together in support of a common goal: Update New York City's iconic nickname to "The Big Avocado."

Don't get it wrong: the brand loves New York. They love everything about it. The smell of the sweet roasted nuts from the stand on the corner, the hustle and bustle of friendly faces and strangers alike, and the constant symphony of cabs passing by. But what if Avocados From Mexico had the opportunity to make NYC even better?

It's no question that Avocados From Mexico make everything better. Not only do they make your favorite dishes taste better, but in the brand's latest Big Game ad, they make the world you live in better, too. Change the name, and incredible things can happen! By changing the city's nickname, we can take something good to the next level—just like guacamole is even better when it's made with Avocados From Mexico.

So, let's give NYC a fresh nickname. Share on social media to rally your family, friends, and followers around a cause everyone can agree on: Making the city even better by re-naming it #TheBigAvocado.

What's The Big Avocado?

The 2023 Avocados From Mexico Big Game ad, starring Anna Faris, imagines a world in which Eve reaches for an avocado in the Garden of Eden and sets off a chain of events leading to an even better modern-day version of New York City, known as "The Big Avocado." The brand is taking this imagined world one step further by launching a social sharing campaign to rally support for updating New York City's nickname to "The Big Avocado," to align with the world shown in the ad. Beginning February 13, Avocados From Mexico will encourage avocado fans from around the world to share their support for the new nickname via social media. A QR code on a Times Square billboard will direct curious passersby straight to a landing page on the brand's website that will pre-populate tweets with #TheBigAvocado and #MakeItBetter for social sharing on their personal platforms.

Why New York City?

One of the best things about NYC is all the food. Almost every block has a hidden gem on it—a comfy café, an upscale watering hole or even that familiar mom-and-pop restaurant on your block. And what's one of New York City's food obsessions? The beloved avocado. It's even the birthplace of an avocado-themed restaurant. That's why the brand is passionate about changing NYC's iconic nickname to give the avocado its well-deserved props.

