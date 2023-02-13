M&M'S® CONCLUDES EPIC SUPER BOWL LVII CAMPAIGN

Beloved M&M'S Characters Are Back For Good

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the M&M'S® Brand officially revealed the Super Bowl LVII commercial that has inspired the outpouring of conversation over the last two weeks.

(PRNewswire)

In a campaign designed to stretch far beyond a :30 in-game window, the M&M'S brand brought the fun with unexpected plot twists and humorous scenarios, designed to surprise and delight fun-loving fans leading up to and during The Big Game – all culminating with the triumphant return of the beloved spokescandies on one of the world's biggest stages.

In the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVII, the iconic M&M'S spokescandies have been busy pursuing other passions that reflect the characters' unique personalities, rooted in the M&M'S purpose to bring people together to create a world where we all belong. Meanwhile, M&M'S kept its fans entertained with a series of zany changes to the brand as part of the humorous campaign leading up to the debut of the commercial during the second quarter of The Big Game.

To keep the fun going, the story continued into the second half and post-game with two additional, never seen before, content features from M&M'S. In the second half, a five-second bumper features spokescandies, Green and Yellow, delighting consumers with the return of the M&M'S brand logo with a sign that reads "We're back!" Then, after the confetti cannons fired, the spokescandies returned to center stage via a "press-conference styled" commercial, bringing the humor and happiness the M&M'S brand inspires every day.

"The M&M'S brand has long believed in the power of fun to bring people together, creating a world where everyone feels they belong," said Gabrielle Wesley, CMO, Mars Wrigley North America. "Over the past year, we have seen an unprecedented level of conversation, cementing M&M'S as one of the world's most iconic brands. That level of talk value – irrespective of opinion – indicates people are interested in our brand and its values. The M&M'S brand will always continue to bring the fun, laughter, and entertainment with an unwavering commitment to purpose."

And to celebrate the official return of the M&M'S spokescandies, the brand is quite literally doubling down on our purpose driven activities. In celebration of International Women's Day 2023, Mars announced its most recent initiative, supporting innovators who are flipping the status quo. The brand will be doubling the number of $10,000 grants offered to change-making women from 10 to 20, putting the "fun" in funding their initiatives while increasing the opportunity for trailblazing women to create a positive impact on the world. The winners will be identified in partnership with the M&M'S FUNd Advisory Council and spotlighted across M&M'S digital and social platforms on International Women's Day (Wednesday, March 8).

Fans can see more about the characters' return and the M&M'S brand purpose of creating a world where everyone feels they belong at mms.com/for-all-funkind.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

CONTACT: Angelina Franco, angelina.franco@effem.com; Katie Durkin, kdurkin@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated