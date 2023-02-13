Uber Selects Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and Uber Technologies, Inc., today announced a seven-year strategic cloud partnership to accelerate Uber's innovation, help deliver new products to market, and drive increased profitability.

As Uber continues to grow and enter new markets, it is increasingly important for the business to focus resources on its core strengths and strategic initiatives. By migrating some of the company's most critical workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Uber will be in a position to modernize its infrastructure while also accelerating its path to profitability.

"Uber is revolutionizing the way people, products, and services move across continents and through cities," said Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi. "To deliver on that promise for customers while building value for shareholders, we needed a cloud provider that will help us maximize innovation while reducing our overall infrastructure costs. Oracle provides an ideal combination of price, performance, flexibility, and security to help us deliver incredible customer service, build new products, and increase profitability."

This new strategic partnership with Uber along with recent analyst reports serve as powerful validation of OCI's strategy and product vision. Customers want both flexibility and best-in-class price-performance infrastructure across a global footprint. Uber can now take advantage of these capabilities that only OCI provides.

"Uber is expanding into a 'go anywhere, get anything' platform, and the company needed a cloud partner that shares a relentless focus on innovation," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "This landmark competitive win for OCI is further validation of the momentum and acceleration we are experiencing in the market. Enterprises, governments, and startups around the world are recognizing the differentiation of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and experiencing our performance, security, and economic benefits versus other hyperscalers."

Along with the OCI agreement, the strategic partnership includes other areas of collaboration between the two companies. Oracle will become a global Uber for Business client, selecting Uber as a preferred rideshare for its employees to travel and eat around the world. Uber and Oracle will also continue co-innovating on additional retail and delivery solutions that will evolve from the cloud partnership including consumer experiences with last-mile logistics.

