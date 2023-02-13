Vexcel Data Program to Enhance and Refresh its U.S. Aerial Imagery Program in 2023

Vexcel to expand U.S. coverage and refresh aerial imagery up to 3 times annually for improved visualization and decision-making nationwide

It plans to collect 4.5 million km2 of high-resolution aerial imagery in 2023, covering 93% of the U.S. population

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexcel Data Program, the world's largest aerial imagery program, announced today it will expand its high-resolution coverage in urban areas and refresh its current aerial imagery collection in the United States. This expansion further solidifies Vexcel's position as the largest aerial imagery program in the U.S. and will include 4.5 million km2 collected in 2023 alone.

"Our customers will experience a significant improvement in their visualization of properties coast-to-coast—and in Hawaii—to an unprecedented level," said Erik Jorgensen, CEO of Vexcel Group. "We've already been the largest provider of aerial imagery in the U.S., and now we're enhancing our collection with more ortho aerial imagery at 7.5cm resolution. By providing more imagery in more places with greater currency, we're increasing the capacity for better decision-making across the board for all our customers."

Nationwide imagery – from urban to rural areas

Vexcel's existing U.S. footprint already includes coverage across the Lower 48 with 7.6 million km2 in its collection and 99.6% population coverage. This makes it the largest collection program of its kind renowned for its unmatched accuracy, high-resolution imagery, and consistency. Its 2023 collection program adds more imagery and geospatial data to its comprehensive library across urban and rural areas in the Lower 48 states and Hawaii, refreshing 93% of the population with new imagery.

In urban areas, Vexcel will capture orthomosaic imagery up to three times throughout the year, twice at 7.5cm resolution and once at 15cm resolution. This equates to 1.5M km2 of 7.5cm imagery captured in 2023, covering nearly 87% of the U.S. population. Smaller populated areas and rural regions will be refreshed at 15cm for 2023. Oblique imagery will also be refreshed across urban areas at 7.5cm resolution, covering nearly 70% of the U.S. population, providing multiple views of every property.

This U.S. collection program provides customers with more views across more places with more detail, at scale, and multiple times per year. The expansion supports better project planning and asset management, enabling users to track change over time with consistency, validate ground conditions, and perform enhanced remote assessments.

Trusted Accuracy at an Unprecedented Scale

Vexcel publishes Oblique, TrueOrtho, and Ortho imagery in urban areas at 7.5cm resolution. Its Ortho imagery is available across the contiguous U.S. up to 15cm resolution. And elevation models (DSM/DTM) are available across the U.S. Imagery is captured with award-winning UltraCam sensors from Vexcel Imaging, a business unit of the Vexcel Group. All aerial data is positioned against ground control points for unmatched accuracy and quality.

Vexcel has the largest annual aerial imagery collection in the U.S., up to 5 times more coverage than its competition. This imagery is delivered with a resolution, accuracy, and consistency that sets the standard for photogrammetry excellence.

More Info

For more information on Vexcel, its products, and its global coverage program, visit vexceldata.com.

About Vexcel Data Program

For over 30 years, Vexcel has been the industry leader in the photogrammetric and remote sensing space, building market-leading UltraCam sensors, and providing a comprehensive library of cloud-based geospatial data. The Vexcel Data Program is the largest aerial imagery program in the world, collecting high-resolution imagery and geospatial data in 25+ countries. Its dedicated fleet of fixed-wing aircraft capture imagery in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and across Western Europe. Vexcel's unique technology stack results in unmatched, accuracy and consistency across its aerial collection programs. Its comprehensive aerial data library helps customers streamline remote assessment, innovate common workflows, and enhance decision-making with confidence. More at: vexceldata.com

