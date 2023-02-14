Brixey & Meyer Capital Announces a Growth Capital Investment in MasVida Healthcare Solutions

CINCINNATI, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer Capital ("BMC") announced today a growth capital investment in MasVida Healthcare Solutions ("MasVida"). Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, MasVida provides respiratory, oxygen, wound therapy and other critical medical equipment along with hygiene products to post-acute care facilities across Texas. Josh Robertson will continue as the CEO of MasVida and both Josh and George Robertson will remain as owners in the business.

MasVida makes healthcare equipment rental simple and facility hygiene better by lowering the costs and raising the quality of care for its customers. MasVida's comprehensive solution drives improved outcomes with better products with same day guaranteed delivery, all at a manageable monthly payment.

"We are excited to partner with BMC as they share the entrepreneurial spirit that George and I have operated the business with over the years," said Josh Robertson, CEO of MasVida. "BMC's partnership is merely a continuation of our mission of providing best-in-class equipment and hygiene products when our customers need them the most."

"Partnering with MasVida allows us to help support and fuel the growth of the business in Texas and strategically across the United States," David Brixey, CEO of Brixey & Meyer Capital said, "the MasVida management team combined with this platform offers a diversified healthcare solution we are extremely excited to be a part of."

Brixey & Meyer Capital is a lower middle market private investment firm located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Since its founding, BMC has closed twelve investments and raised over $124 million in committed capital to invest in lower middle-market companies. Brixey & Meyer Capital currently manages seven different platforms across a variety of industries. Follow Brixey & Meyer Capital on LinkedIn here.

MasVida Health is a full-service provider of durable medical equipment rental solutions coupled with its comprehensive cleaning, surface disinfection, and hand hygiene product offering. A unique floor-to-ceiling, science-based approach provides safer and healthier environments, reduces costs, and improves quality of life for patients and facility operators alike. MasVida is HQAA accredited and has delivered quality equipment and product to its customers for over 25 years.

MasVida provides the industry's only OneSource integrated medical equipment rental and facility hygiene solution to post-acute care facilities. OneSource is a customizable, bundled service approach for basic and advanced DME, hand hygiene, cleaning, surface disinfection, odor elimination, and infection prevention programs that improve outcomes for less.

