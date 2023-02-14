Centinel Spine® Announces 500th Procedure with prodisc® C Vivo and prodisc C SK Cervical Total Disc Replacement System

The 500 th procedure milestone was achieved shortly after reaching 250 implantations in mid-December, 2022.

Centinel Spine offers the broadest spectrum of cervical total disc replacement (TDR) solutions to address individual patient and surgeon needs.

prodisc C Vivo, in clinical use since 2009, is one of the most frequently implanted TDR devices in the world, while the new prodisc C SK features a streamlined implantation technique.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, ("the Company") a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access, today announced the completion of the 500th procedure in the United States with its latest FDA-approved total disc replacement (TDR) system of prodisc® cervical solutions, prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK. The milestone comes less than two months after Centinel Spine announced the completion of 250 procedures with the system and validates the benefit of matching the implant to meet surgeon preference and patient needs.

"The new keel-less prodisc C Vivo device offers a combination of a well-designed anatomical endplate shape along with robust spikes that provide strong immediate fixation," commented neurosurgeon Richard Fessler, MD from Rush University, Chicago, Ill. "Additionally, the simple instrumentation and minimal implantation steps result in an extremely easy-to-use system and efficient surgical technique."

According to orthopedic spine surgeon Oliver Tannous, MD, from MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC, "This new prodisc system is an excellent solution for my patients because it gives me multiple implant options within the same system. This optionality has provided me the versatility to expand my patient selection and overall disc arthroplasty usage. Although these prodisc technologies are new to the U.S., I have confidence in the system based on the proven motion mechanics, long track record, and strong clinical data behind the technologies."

The prodisc C Vivo system has been in clinical use internationally since 2009 and is currently one of the most frequently implanted TDR devices in the world. The device has keel-less fixation and combines a unique anatomically-designed superior endplate with lateral spikes to optimize fit and provide immediate fixation.

The prodisc C SK device features a flat endplate design for optimized implant positioning that allows surgeons to address individual patient anatomy—and a low-profile central keel that provides immediate fixation and enables a streamlined keel preparation technique.

"Total disc replacement is one of the most rapidly expanding segments in all of orthopedics, and we are delighted with the accelerated global growth in both our cervical and lumbar disc replacement businesses," said Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray. "On the cervical side, it is a clear benefit to provide a system that can match the disc to individual surgeon and patient needs. Further, our lumbar system also offers similar optionality benefits through a variety of unique anatomic configurations."

The prodisc portfolio is the most extensive total disc replacement system in the world, offering both cervical and lumbar implants with anatomically differentiated endplates. Centinel Spine is the only company with FDA approval for both cervical and lumbar TDR systems. All of the prodisc cervical and lumbar devices incorporate prodisc CORE technology, the basis behind the predictable clinical outcomes of the prodisc platform after 30 years and over 225,000 implantations worldwide.*

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world for total disc replacement (prodisc®) and Integrated Interbody™ fusion (STALIF®).

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. Centinel Spine remains the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

