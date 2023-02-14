HALO COLLAR ANNOUNCES THREE INDUSTRY AWARD WINS

Impactful Wins in IoT Breakthrough Awards, BIG Innovation Awards and Men's Health Tech Awards Fuels Growth

Halo Collar Is Now Protecting Over 120 Thousand Dogs Across the Country

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo , the world's most advanced next generation GPS wireless dog fence, is pleased to announce three award wins across the tech, IOT and consumer industries, just as the brand achieved 100% revenue growth with over 120,000 collars now sold.

(PRNewswire)

The Men's Health Tech Award deemed Halo Collar the Best Smart Dog Collar out of hundreds of top selling and smart tech products this past year. Similarly, the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards named Halo a winner in the Consumer Goods category. This annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways. The brand was also granted the IoT Breakthrough Awards for Connected Pet Care Solution of the Year out of thousands of nominations from companies all over the world. The program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products.

"We are honored to receive these esteemed awards and recognition from our peers and leaders in the industry," said Halo co-founder Ken Ehrman. "It emphasizes our commitment to provide the best for pet parents and our promise to keep dogs safe everywhere they go and help them live their best lives."

"Halo is leading the pack by utilizing IOT technology to protect dogs wherever they go," said IoT visionary and Halo co-founder Michael Ehrman. "To date, Halo is the only technology in the industry that automatically downloads daily satellite updates to improve GPS accuracy and lets you create up to 20 wireless fences in the app with just a few taps of your finger, so you can take your dog with you anywhere."

Halo Collar replaces the need for an invisible dog fence, with the containment function held directly by the collar – even without Internet access. Through positive reinforcement and proven built-in training by renowned dog behaviorist Cesar Millan, the collar gently prevents your dog to stay within the boundaries you set in the app, and guides your dog back to safety if it ever leaves, so your dog is always protected.

About Halo Collar

The Halo Collar™ is the world's most advanced pet safety and training technology. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, this patent pending system utilizes proprietary technology & dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, GPS tracker and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. The Halo Collar™ utilizes proprietary GPS and GNSS location tracking - keeping them safe and easy to locate should they ever wander too far. Halo protects over 120,000 dogs across the United States each day.

For further information and to purchase, please visit: www.halocollar.com .

Media Contact

Samantha Lassen

Civic PR

samantha.lassen@civic-us.com

halocollar.com (PRNewsfoto/Halo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halo