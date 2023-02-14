Northwestern Mutual Appoints David Gordon to Chief Technology Officer

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual today announced the appointment of David Gordon to the role of Chief Technology Officer. In his role, Gordon will oversee all software development for the company's customer experience, digitally-enabled products and corporate solutions. He will also be responsible for software engineering to accelerate delivery of Northwestern Mutual's business performance and ensure customer satisfaction. Gordon will serve on the company's enterprise leadership team and will report to Christian Mitchell, executive vice president and chief customer officer.

"Dave's impressive track record of leading technology transformation will help drive execution excellence in this role," said Mitchell. "His leadership and oversight of the engineering team will ensure Northwestern Mutual continues to be on pace to be the most powerful digital engine in financial services, enabling a best-in-class customer experience."

Gordon brings a depth and breadth of experience to the role, highlighted by executive leadership positions responsible for technology strategy, digital transformation, product-based modernization, advanced data solutions, and IT Risk and Compliance.

Gordon most recently served as Chief Technology and Data Officer with USAA Federal Savings Bank, a fully digital bank. Other notable financial services roles have included U.S. Chief Technology and Operations officer with BMO Harris Bank, and credit card divisional CIO and Head of IT Operations with Capital One.

Gordon holds a MBA from the University of Richmond and a bachelor's degree in computer science from Indiana University.

