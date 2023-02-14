Zaxby's celebrates Random Acts of Kindness Day with 'Buy One, Give One' Big Zax Snak Meal

BOGO offer is valid through the app all day on Feb. 17

ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's, the premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings and signature sauces, is celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day with a special 'Buy One, Give One' app-only deal all day long on Feb. 17, while supplies last. Zaxby's Big Zax Snak® Meal features three tender, tasty Chicken Fingerz, Texas Toast, and Zax Sauce, served with Crinkle Fries, and a small Coca-Cola Freestyle® drink.

"To celebrate all the small, everyday random acts of kindness this year, we want to give our loyal brand fans the opportunity to do exactly that—Buy a meal and get one FREE, to share with someone special," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby's. "True to our #ZaxofKindness ethos, we're encouraging our guests to pay it forward and celebrate being kind to each other."

Random Acts of Kindness Day was created in 1995 by The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation (RAK) to "inspire people to practice kindness and to 'pass it on' to others," according to the organization's website. According to RAK, scientific evidence demonstrates the positive effects of doing kind things for others, receiving kindness and even just witnessing it.

To get the Big Zax Snak Meal offer, customers must select two regular Big Zax Snak Meals through the app and apply the Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Big Zax Snak Meal Reward where shown. Upon online checkout, the price of one will be deducted. To redeem in store, customers must select the offer from the Deals & Offers section on the Rewards Tab and select the option to redeem in-store. Upon checkout at participating Zaxby's locations, customers then scan the QR code when prompted during the order process.

Zax Rewardz is a loyalty program that turns online orders, or in-person purchases, into flavor-packed rewards. Zaxby's fans can sign up to experience the delicious rewards and flavorful possibilities on zaxbys.com and via download on Google Play and the App Store.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich received Thrillist's Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich in both 2021 and 2022. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

