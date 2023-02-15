America Is Ready for AI Investing According to a New Survey from Magnifi

As the popularity of AI grows, more than 40 percent of Americans would make an investment decision based on conversational AI, like ChatGPT

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is making major breakthroughs, and Americans are more ready than ever to use AI for investing and managing personal finances. In a recent survey conducted by Magnifi , the investing marketplace known for its personalized AI investing assistant, 41 percent of Americans stated they would use guidance from sophisticated AI to invest.

"Imagine if ChatGPT and your financial advisor had a baby – that's what you can get with Magnifi Personal . Rather than doing the investing for you, our AI assistant enables you to craft self-directed, diversified portfolios through an ever-expanding knowledge base of past and present market insights," said Tom Van Horn, Chief Product Officer at Magnifi1. "Our survey found that 84 percent of Americans had positive or neutral feelings toward AI, which is encouraging news. That means we are transforming the reality of personalized AI assistance by redefining what's possible for investing for your financial future."

AI assistants like Magnifi Personal are increasingly relevant as investors gain more and more access to "do-it-yourself" investing. Additionally, AI's ability to provide hyper-personalization and analyze large amounts of data makes it extremely valuable to a do-it-yourself investor. This technology is exciting for Americans, as the Magnifi survey found that six of ten respondents expressed an optimistic attitude toward AI, stating they are excited for it to make their lives easier and better (24 percent) and believe it has the potential to improve their lives (36 percent).

There are various ways Americans are looking to use AI guidance for investing:

32 percent are most looking forward to its ability to analyze historical data and trends

25 percent are looking for AI to help conduct faster investing research

17 percent want assistance to monitor investments to stay on track for financial goals

15 percent are looking for its ability to help them understand complex financial terms

11 percent are most excited for AI to give investing recommendations

"The good news is, Magnifi Personal's AI already has the ability to help investors with each of these aspects of investing, so it's up to the individual investor to decide how and to what extent they incorporate AI into their investing strategy," said Van Horn.

"Ultimately, our goal is to simplify investing, so people can approach it without fear. With a personalized AI assistant, many more can now invest to grow their wealth and pursue financial freedom," added Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder and CEO at TIFIN.

To learn more information about Magnifi Personal, visit magnifi.com/personal . To see the full survey findings from the Magnifi survey, visit magnifi.com/learn .

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for wealth. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to build engaging and intelligent wealth experiences for better financial lives.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , a consumer-focused marketplace that delivers investment personalization through next-gen intelligence and an AI investing assistant; TIFIN Wealth , an AI platform that enables client personalization for financial advisors, wealth enterprises, and workplace financial providers; TIFIN AMP , an AI platform to modernize distribution for asset management firms; and TIFIN Studios, an incubation platform for new business creation

Methodology

This opt-in survey was commissioned by Magnifi the week of January 13, 2023, among 1,000 American adults aged 18 and older, and conducted online by Dynata. Respondents of the survey were selected from those who volunteered to participate in online surveys. One thousand complete surveys were collected using the sample framework based on U.S. Census data for age, ethnicity, gender, region, and income.

1 Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. It is a method used to help manage investment risk.

