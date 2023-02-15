ATRI LAUNCHES NEW SURVEY TO UNDERSTAND IMPACTS OF MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today launched a survey seeking motor carrier input on the impact of marijuana legalization on the trucking industry's workforce. This research was identified as a top priority in 2022 by ATRI's Research Advisory Committee and will expand on ATRI's 2019 study on the impacts of marijuana legalization on roadway safety.

Motor carrier staff and executives familiar with driver recruitment, retention and drug testing practices and trends are asked to share their input through the online survey. This timely research will provide insight into the specific challenges motor carriers face as the use of recreational marijuana grows in the U.S. The findings should also provide insight into approaches the industry can take to address these challenges.

"States are moving quickly to legalize recreational marijuana use," said Fred Fakkema, Vice President of Safety and Compliance at Zonar Systems and Chairman of the American Trucking Associations' Law Enforcement Advisory Board. "This rapid change directly impacts fleets and their workforce; ATRI's research will help quantify those impacts."

ATRI's confidential survey is available online here and will remain open through March 17, 2023.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

