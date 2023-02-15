BETTY BUZZ SPARKLING MIXERS EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION WITH FIRST NATIONAL RESTAURANT PARTNER

Popular Restaurant and Bar Yard House Will Serve Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit in All 85 Locations

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Betty Buzz, a range of sparkling non-alcoholic beverages from entrepreneur and actress Blake Lively, is excited to announce its launch at Yard House restaurants throughout the United States.

Yard House, known for its diverse menu of American fare and vast selection of craft beer, will serve Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit at all 85 locations in their signature, handcrafted Grapefruit Paloma cocktail. This significant expansion of availability for Betty Buzz's Sparkling Grapefruit will allow the brand to reach new consumers in 27 states nationwide as it grows its national on-premise footprint.

"Betty Buzz is thrilled to be working with Yard House and Darden as our first-ever national restaurant partners," said Blake Lively, Founder. "Like any marriage, we made sure we had a loving, respectful, fun, responsible, attentive partner. We can't wait to grow our baby, Betty Buzz, with them. And no, we didn't sign a prenup."

"We're always looking for new ways to bring our guests together at Yard House, whether it's over great beer, great food or a new cocktail," said Cindy Busi, Darden Vice President of Beverage Strategy and Innovation. "Crafting a Paloma with Betty Buzz Grapefruit Soda gives the drink a great effervescence, which offers our guests a fresh way to experience a classic cocktail."

Since launching in 2021, Betty Buzz has seen unprecedented growth in its pursuit to reinvigorate the mixer category with its range of better-for-you beverages, made for mixing but tasty enough to drink out of the bottle or simply over ice. Selling 5 million bottles in its first full year, Betty Buzz has achieved major retail distribution in over 8,500 stores nationwide and is proud to begin establishing a strong on-premise presence as it hits Yard House menus across the country.

Betty Buzz is a refreshing, non-alcoholic, lower calorie beverage made with only clean ingredients, no junk. Betty Buzz comes in five delicious flavors – Sparkling Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime, Ginger Beer, Tonic Water. The entire range is certified Kosher and non-GMO.

Yard House is the modern American gathering place, where beer and food lovers unite. With an endless fleet of tap handles featuring the best American craft and import beers, each Yard House location offers 100+ draft brews and an array of crafted cocktails. The globally-inspired menu features more than 100 –scratch-made favorites, from salads, street tacos and grilled burgers to seafood, steaks and ribs. Each Yard House has a distinct vibe, a classic and current rock soundtrack of 10,000 songs, and glass-enclosed keg room housing up to 3,000 gallons of fresh, quality beer. Founded in Long Beach, Calif., in 1996, Yard House now has 85 restaurants across 27 states and is open daily for lunch, dinner, happy hour and late-night dining. For more information, visit yardhouse.com, or connect with us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

