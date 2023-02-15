DUO: DATES UNLIKE OTHERS - THE NEW DATE PLANNING APP FOR COUPLES FROM ARIE LUYENDYK AND LAUREN BURNHAM LUYENDYK

An Experience-Matching Solution for Couples Looking for Exciting Date Ideas, Surprise Dates and Group Date Experiences Launches Nationwide on March 1st.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From married couple Arie and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk comes DUO: Dates Unlike Others, a ground-breaking iOS and Android compatible application that cultivates unique dates and experiences for couples. DUO will offer couples three distinctive features to embark on exciting relationship experiences. Users swipe through hundreds of creative date ideas, receive a "Surprise Date" planned by expert date planners, and later this year, the "Group Date" feature, which will set up couples of similar interests on pre-planned dates. DUO launches on the app store nationwide on March 1st.

DUO's creation was inspired by the real life romantic, adventurous and cozy dates planned by the Luyendyks, whose romance first began on season 22 of ABC's hit franchise The Bachelor. The couple, who married in 2019 after a highly public whirlwind romance, enjoyed the experience of creatively planning original date experiences with the limited resources of quarantine and documented those dates on their wildly popular YouTube channel. Once those videos became public, they quickly were sought out by others looking for similar Date'Spiration and DUO was born.

"One thing that has kept our relationship strong is that we never stop finding new and interesting things to do together. Our goal is to help other couples strengthen their bond and maybe even learn a new thing or two about each other! With our surprise date feature, couples will have dates completely planned for them where they get their very own reality tv dating-esque moment," said Arie and Lauren Luyendyk.

At no cost, DUO users can swipe through hundreds of date ideas and let DUO take the pain out of planning. With the premium option, couples can order surprise dates and pre-planned group dates. Additionally, with its distinctive "Group Date" feature coming soon, DUO will encourage new friendships by planning expertly crafted group-dates to introduce like-minded couples. Dates are handcrafted by a team of dating experts including visionaries responsible for planning the captivating and extravagant dates seen on several popular television shows.

Research has shown that boredom is a leading issue affecting healthy relationships. The struggle to plan unique dates and exciting activities often causes couples to lose touch with each other. DUO strives to halt that divide and fill in the gaps when couples need it most. DUO's distinguishing features foster the longevity of existing relationships by encouraging fun filled and romantic date ideas and experiences.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is a popular reality television personality, luxury real estate agent, and former professional racecar driver. As the son of a two-time Indianapolis 500 champion, Arie began racing at a young age and first competed in the Indianapolis 500 in 2006. He was annually voted the "Most Popular Driver" and later served as a broadcast analyst for the NBC Sports Network. He appeared on FOX's Hell's Kitchen, was the first runner-up ABC's "The Bachelorette" in 2012 and led season 22 of "The Bachelor" franchise in 2018 where he met his wife Lauren. Arie and Lauren currently reside in Scottsdale, Arizona and have three children.

Arie also appeared on "The Bachelor: Winter Games", "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart", HGTV's "House Hunters", and currently stars in Peacock's "The Traitors."

Lauren Luyendyk (formerly Burnham) is a business owner, fashion designer, social media influencer, reality TV star, martial arts enthusiast, and most recently, a mom to three beautiful children. She found love while on Season 22 of The Bachelor, where she met Arie Luyendyk Jr. Since their time on The Bachelor, Arie and Lauren have gotten married and started several businesses, and now have three beautiful children. Lauren and Arie spend most of their time at their home in Scottsdale, Arizona, and enjoy real estate, flipping houses, hiking, and spending time with their family and friends. Lauren believes in giving back to charity, empowering her kids to explore,is passionate about health and wellness and believes that a balanced lifestyle is key to overall happiness.

